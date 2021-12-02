PABLO R. SUANZES

Updated Thursday, 2 December 2021 – 12:34

The EU General Counsel believes that European legislation is clear in this regard and that after a dissolution, shareholders lose their status as their securities are canceled or amortized.

Banco Popular shareholders cannot ask Banco Santander for compensation for inaccurate information in the prospectus or obtain restitution of the equivalent value of the subscribed shares. That is the opinion of the Advocate General of the European Union, made public this Thursday, and which gives a jug of cold water to those who lost their investment when the Spanish entity was subject to the first Eurozone liquidation procedure in June 2017, after being declared “unviable” by the Single Supervisory Mechanism.

The dissolution of Popular, which was bought for one euro by Banco Santander after various amortizations and conversions of equity instruments, has given rise to dozens of lawsuits and appeals before the European Justice. In this context, the Provincial Court of A Corua sent a series of preliminary questions to the Court of Justice to find out what to do with the claims it was receiving.

What the Galician court wanted to know is whether the rules that were applied to this novel dissolution, such as losses borne by shareholders, internal recapitalization and the amortization and conversion of capital instruments, are in any way opposed to the right to compensation of the shareholders who signed a capital increase with a public offering with Popular just a few months before its dissolution. Not in general, but in the event that the brochure of that application was clearly defective, something that the community directives in principle collect.

In addition, the Spanish court asked what should happen with the possible restitution of the equivalent value of the subscribed shares, as well as the payment of interest, something that could theoretically be derived from the judicial declaration of the nullity of the contract due to the fraud or error of the supposedly shareholders were victims as a result of the inaccurate information contained in the prospectus.

In his conclusions presented today, the French General Counsel considers that the dissolution mechanisms that imply an internal recapitalization, a total amortization and the sale of the business preclude the exercise of an action for the annulment of the share subscription contract after the date resolution decision.

Therefore, in his written opinion, he proposes to the Court that in his judgment tell the Spanish judge that shareholders cannot ask Santander for compensation. The thesis is that when, in the framework of a dissolution procedure, all the shares of the capital stock have been redeemed, the European Directive opposes that those who acquired their shares a few months before can promote “against the issuing entity or against the entity resulting from a merger by subsequent absorption, after the decision to dissolve, claims for compensation or claims of equivalent effect based on the issuance’s prospectus containing faulty information “.

In addition, the French lawyer believes that the legislation in force also opposes the legal imposition of the issuing entity, or the entity that universally succeeds it, “obligations to restore the value of the subscribed shares and to pay interest as a consequence of the declaration of nullity, retroactively, of the share subscription contract, by virtue of lawsuits filed after the resolution of the entity “.

The Court of Justice has already ruled, in various cases, that the interest of investors does not prevail in any case over the general interest, understood in this case as guaranteeing the stability of the financial system. The lawyer, carrying out “a literal and teleological interpretation of the provisions of the Directives”, in the words of the institution itself, concludes that a shareholder “cannot bring a liability action under the Prospectus Directive after a resolution decision by means of which the internal recapitalization is agreed by means of total amortization and cancellation of the shares, and to which the sale of the business occurs “.

According to the reasoning he proposes for the judgment, in the case of total amortization and cancellation of the shares, “their value is reduced to zero and their holders lose their status as shareholders.” The General Counsel considers that the liability action for incorrect brochure is directly related to the status of shareholder of the person who wishes to exercise it. “This action is included in the category of obligations or credits that are considered released for all purposes, provided that they have not expired at the time of dissolution, and that, therefore, cannot be computed in possible subsequent proceedings of the target entity. of resolution or of another company that succeeds it. Therefore, a liability action cannot be brought against the entity or the company that succeeds it after the date of the bank resolution in which an internal recapitalization has been carried out ” , they explain in Luxembourg.

On the other hand, and to settle definitively, the Luxembourg lawyer recalls that there are objectives of public interest “that allow restricting the right to property of shareholders in the field of bank dissolution”, without violating the principle of proportionality, and that shareholders whose shares have been canceled upon dissolution “They have other avenues to obtain compensation or to have a sanction imposed“.

Regarding the second preliminary ruling question, on the possibility of restoring the equivalent value of the subscribed shares, the lawyer De la Tour states that a plaintiff only has standing to exercise an action for annulment if he is still bound by the contract at the time in which it exercises it, and given that in this case it has already been said that the shares were amortized or canceled “it ceases to have standing, since, after dissolution, it loses its status as a shareholder.”

The French goes on to say that if the shareholder ceased to have this condition on the dissolution date due to the retroactive effect of the declaration of nullity, “the entire valuation on which the dissolution decision is based would be called into question, because the composition of the Capital is part of the objective information of said valuation. The dissolution procedure itself and the objectives pursued by the corresponding Directive, among which there is no compensation for shareholders, would be frustrated “, because in fact the spirit of the regulation it is precisely that they assume the first losses in the worst case scenario.

Finally, the recommendation to the magistrates reads that “to distinguish between the shareholders who acquired their shares based on an erroneous or inaccurate prospectus and who, therefore, are entitled to compensation and the other shareholders whose shares were canceled. leads to a significant difference in treatment between them that is not justified by reasons of public interest“, especially if it is recalled that the CJEU itself has already ruled that investor protection cannot prevail in any case over the public interest, and in that case, and after the 2008 crisis, this is understood to mean the stability of the system financial.

