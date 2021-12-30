Kim Kardashian, take the life of her former business manager | .

Once again Kim Kardashian and the Kardashian Jenner clan have been involved in a new scandal, but now it is not because it has been caused by the family, this happened because apparently they took his life to the former business manager of the famous clan.

Something that has also attracted attention is that the person is probably already guilty of taking the life of Angela “Angie” Kukawski who was the commercial manager of the family of Kim kardashian, the most scandalous thing is that it would be her boyfriend Jason Barker.

Kukawski resided in Los Angeles, she was famous for her work being precisely the family made up of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, it is said that she was found in the Simi Valley neighborhood inside the trunk of a car, according to Los Angeles police.

From what has been commented by the authorities, there is not much information collected, which is why it has caused great commotion in the United States, since Angie was an extremely hard-working woman.

Kardashian sisters are in mourning for Angela Kukawski | .

Angela had several clients in addition to some members of the Kardashian family, including it is said that she also worked with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye.

At the moment no more information has been shared about the case, only that the 49-year-old subject, who is currently being detained, is the main suspect for having taken the life that they agree to mention was a former manager of the Kardashian family.

It has also been reported that Barker is being held in Van Nuys, on a $ 3 million bond, a figure no doubt difficult to obtain overnight.

Apparently the body of Angela “Angie” Kukawski He was found on December 23 in said trunk, his body had some wounds made with a sharp object, the family must be devastated.

The famous leading sisters of KUWTK have not been screened so far, probably because the only relationship they had with Angela was work, and according to certain media it had already ended a long time ago.

Kim Kardashian focused on her family

For a couple of months, not only the last few days we have seen Kim Kardashian extremely focused on her children, surely that is why she wants to stay away from this unfortunate matter of Kukawski who had five children.

The famous businesswoman has tried to keep busy with her companies, but this time she has changed it a bit to have fun with her young children and even her nephews have taken advantage of their free time with their famous aunt.