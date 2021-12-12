

Griffin worked during Cuomo’s five years as the host of “New Day,” on CNN.

A CNN producer who worked with former host Chris Cuomo was arrested on charges of bringing minor girls to his Vermont ski home. for “sexual bondage training.”

According to the Vermont federal prosecutor’s indictment, producer John Griffin allegedly used messaging apps to befriend and persuade the mothers of the minors by telling them: “A woman is a woman, regardless of her age”, and that he should be the one who “empowers” his daughters sexually.

Griffin’s arrest came Friday by FBI agents after a federal grand jury in Vermont indicted him on three counts of attempting to lure minors into illegal sexual activity.

Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, would have gotten at least one mother of two daughters to take her youngest on her skiing getaway in Ludlow, Vermont, in June 2020.

The indictment said Griffin said it was the mother’s responsibility to make sure her eldest 13-year-old daughter was “properly trained.”

They indicated the judicial documents that Griffin sent the woman $ 3,000 for plane tickets so they could fly from Nevada to Boston’s Logan Airport., where he picked them up in his Tesla for the trip to Ludlow.

It was there when Griffin would have ordered the minor to participate and engage in illegal sexual activities, authorities said.

In addition, Griffin tried to lure two other children online for sexual activities, according to the indictment, which said he used messaging applications such as Kik or Google Hangouts to carry out his alleged misdeeds.

Allegedly, in April 2020 Griffin suggested a virtual training session via video chat, which included instructing a mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothes and touch each other.

By June of last year, Griffin reportedly told another mother of a 16-year-old girl that she would take a mother-daughter trip to Griffin’s Ludlow ski house for sex training with the girl, the complaint said.

The links with Cuomo are highlighted with Griffin on his LinkedIn profile, where he assured that he worked “shoulder to shoulder ”with the presenter, and also claimed to have seen him on every show and producing live breaking news across the country and around the world.

Griffin had work ties to Cuomo during the five years he was co-hosting “New Day,” on CNN.

With information from the New York Post

