Former driver of Hoy, Juan José Origel lives in anguish due to the virus

Regrettable news! The famous ex-Hoy driver Juan José Origel is living a real nightmare, because after being really affected by the death of some family members, he is now experiencing the virus firsthand.

The dear Pepillo Origel Unfortunately, he has tested positive for the virus as reported over the weekend and is apparently having a pretty bad time. Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV assures that the journalist has had some coughing attacks that have seriously made it difficult for him to breathe without difficulty, something that would make him quite scared.

According to Quiroz, doctors and relatives would have recommended the former driver of Hoy to pass the quarantine for Covid-19 hospitalized, to be alert to any inconvenience; however, Origel refuses to be admitted.

Just last week ended and it was being said that in just one week Juan José Origel had lost three family members, uncles and nephews as a result of Covid-19 and now it is he who is facing it.

It was through social networks that the presenter of Con Permiso expressed his condolences and enormous sadness at the departure of his relatives.

Let us remember that Origel has become a trend and received comments of all kinds on social networks as a result of Covid-19, specifically about vaccines.

Who sometimes still serves as the guest host of Hoy caused a huge uproar when he shared on social networks that he went to the United States to get the first vaccine against Covid-19, this when the process was still in “diapers” in Mexico.

Many criticized that Pepillo did not wait for his tube in his country; However, he described it as regrettable that he had to leave it because they did not comply with the requirement to protect him.

Despite the enormous scandal and that they even assure he would have lost his visa as a result of these acts; However, the journalist made it clear that this was not the case, as he even presumed to return to the neighboring country to get the second dose.

Proving that he got his way, Pepillo Origel was recorded in the United States and the criticism mattered little to him. Despite the pandemic, it should be noted that Origel has not stopped working at Con Permiso.

It should also be noted that he has been part of the guests at the Today Program, although he made it clear that he would not return to the broadcast because he would have to get up too early and at his age he already worked a lot.