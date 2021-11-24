Ex-driver of Hoy arrested ?, would try to disappear wife | Instagram

Patricio Cabezut and his wife, the also driver Aurea Zapata They are in the eye of the hurricane since last Tuesday when the magazine Tv y Novelas published that they would be separated since the former conductor of Hoy would have found the famous “in the act” with a man also married.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, during the early hours of this Tuesday, the arrest of Pato Cabezut was rumored, this after a complaint by Aurea Zapata in which he pointed out that he was trying to take his life and placing video surveillance cameras on his home to spy on her.

Given the rumors, the representative of the former driver of the Today Program He came out to clarify that Cabezut was not in custody; however, it is said that it could be in the course of this Wednesday, November 24, that the arrest will be carried out.

Most likely, the act that Aurea Zapata points out could have occurred after she “was discovered,” according to what the famous magazine said. It is said that two weeks ago the couple had appeared in the same magazine claiming to be the perfect family.

The journalist Carlos Jiménez was the one who shared this complaint by the host for which the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) would be investigating the famous former host of the Hoy Program since last November 23.

Ex-driver of Hoy arrested? He would try to disappear his wife. Photo: Twitter.

She assures that Zapata indicated that Patricio Cabezut has been harassing her with taking away her daughters and saying high-sounding words. The famous woman indicated that she had audios about what she was saying.

For its part, Patricio Cabezut He was stealthy on social networks and only shared a message about the truth and that it always comes out. Obviously this family is very affected by what is happening.

The truth, unable to remain in the shadows, always comes to light and when this happens no lie can save you, the famous driver wrote on his Twitter account.

Patricio Cabezut has a wide artistic career, he began his career at the age of 16 in Radiorama as a presenter; later it arrived at the small screen with programs like Looking for a star, Sport panorama and Catwalk; was part of the team of Today program under the production of Reynaldo López.

Previously, the driver had not been part of any scandal, so he had a clean career and many have been surprised by what happened with his wife; apparently due to the alleged facts, this family has definitively fractured.