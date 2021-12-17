Carla Campbell-Jackson, a former employee of State Farm, presented a discrimination lawsuit against the insurance company, in which he claims he worked for nearly 30 years.

Campbell-Jackson, of African American descent, says she was long praised by State Farm for her work ethic, but everything changed in 2016, when spoke about what he called the pervasive racist culture in the company.

The woman who worked at State Farm in Portage, Michigan, indicated that she was in charge of handling the fraudulent insurance cases from 2014 to 2015, at which time she realized that the company regularly denied claims from minority customers, which he qualified as discrimination.

Reported discriminatory acts

Situation that she reported to the company, since she was concerned about this constant with clients from minority groups who filed a complaint about fraudulent insurance, but what she obtained as results they were low grades for his work.

Which, he assures, were in retaliation for the claims and concerns that he expressed in defense of minority groups and expressing his disagreement with the racism and discrimination that he detected within the company.

“In my experiences, State Farm is not good for people who look like you and me,” said Campbell-Jackson, who was fired from the insurance giant in 2016.

Not only that, the lawsuit noted that “State Farm employees attempted to force Dr. Campbell-Jackson to kiss a live pig as a form of racist humiliation.”

The former State Farm employee also indicated that some of her colleagues sent her a racist letter, calling African Americans “uneducated,” describing Hispanics as “lazy,” and Muslims saying they were at the “bottom of the game.” barrel”.

Campbell-Jackson is currently vice president of the NAACP Bloomington-Normal in Illinois, and is represented by Ben Crump, a former attorney for George Floyd’s family.

State Farm rejects discriminatory acts

Faced with the Campbell-Jackson allegations, State Farm says it applauds diversity and that racism has no place in the company.

“We work tirelessly to provide an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued,” State Farm told the WGLT site.

Although the insurance firm recognized the work of its former employee in favor of civil rights, it said the Campbell-Jackson accusations are unfounded.

“In our defense we will provide important facts that Campbell-Jackson has not presented,” the company said in a statement.

Complaint to EEOC

Campbell-Jackson filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The commission found that Campbell-Jackson was “harassed because of her race and fired in retaliation for complaining of harassment.”

In this regard, the insurance company indicated that the commission decided not to litigate the matter.

However, the EEOC indicated that it could not release information about the Campbell-Jackson complaint, as “federal law precludes the release of potential claim information prior to public disclosure through court action.”

