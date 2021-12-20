

Isakson began his political career in 1976.

Photo: Drew Angerer / .

Former Georgia Republican Senator Johnny Isakson at age 76, who had a long career in American politics.

The information was published by the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, who through a statement this Sunday, reported that the state “lost a giant”, and recalled that he highlighted: (he was) one of the greatest statesmen, and a leader server dedicated to making your state and country better than you found it ”.

“Johnny Isakson epitomized what it means to be a Georgian. Johnny was also a dear friend to Marty, the girls and me, as he was to many, ”Kemp added in the statement.

Isakson served as a senator for nearly 15 years until his resignation in 2019 for health reasons. As his Parkinson’s disease continued to progress, you had surgery to remove a kidney tumor at the time of your ad, and was recovering from a fall that fractured four ribs.

“I am leaving a job that I love because my health problems are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff,” declared Isakson in 2019. “With the growing health challenges I am facing, I have come to the conclusion that I will not be able to doing my job for the long haul the way the citizens of Georgia deserve me. It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it is the right thing to do on behalf of my state. “

Meanwhile, President Biden joined political figures in mourning the physical loss of Isakson, cataloging him as a patriot and gentleman in a statement published this Sunday.

“Johnny was a proud Republican, but he put the country before the party and valued consensus building on political combat. I always loved Johnny’s description of the only division he saw “between friends and future friends,” said the president.

“In memory of Johnny, let’s heed the wisdom he offered upon retiring from the Senate, where he urged everyone to spend less energy describing problems and more effort to work together to provide answers, “said Biden.

Isakson was born in Fulton County, Georgia, and began his career in politics as a member of the state general assembly in 1976. He was elected to the state senate in 1992, served as chair of the Georgia Board of Education, and won a seat in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2004.

He also ran for the United States Senate in 1996 and was president of the Georgia Board of Education before winning a seat in the United States House, where he served in the House from 1999 to 2004.

With information from CNN

You may also like:

• Former Senator Bob Dole dies at 98

• Former Vice President Walter Mondale died at the age of 93.

• Republican senator from Washington state died at age 52, family reported