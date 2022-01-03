Former New York Giants tight end Scott Simonson shared his thoughts on team general manager Dave Gettleman.

It didn’t seem possible that the New York Giants could sink to a new low following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. But on Sunday, New York put up a total of -10 net passing yards in a 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears. To make the 2021 Bears look like the 1985 Bears shows just how bad of shape the Giants are in four years into the tenure of general manager Dave Gettleman, who may be shown the door after this season.

Following the game, former Giants tight end Scott Simonson took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Gettleman, calling him “an atrocious GM” and “not a good person.”

He later elaborated on his first tweet, bringing up how he was misled about the severity of an ankle injury.

You can read Simonson’s tweets in full below:

Dave Gettleman is an atrocious GM and not a good person IMO. The fact he’s had this much time to not be good at his job, while deciding others’ fates, and indebting one of the most historically respected franchises is embarrassing, and also a strong example of karma existing 👎 – Scott Simonson (@ scottysimes83) January 2, 2022

In relation to this tweet blowing up lol, I’ll clarify that my opinion is from being mislead about the severity of an ankle injury, not given details, being released on settlement of a basic injury, & finding out later on they knew the extent of it. All things I have played a role in https://t.co/0skBrlQ3F1 – Scott Simonson (@ scottysimes83) January 2, 2022

Giants: Former TE Scott Simonson torches Dave Gettleman

Simonson played for the Carolina Panthers from 2015-17, when Gettleman was their general manager. Simonson then rejoined Gettleman in New York and played for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Gettleman was hired by the Giants back in 2017 to replace Jerry Reese, who was fired mid-season alongside then-head coach Ben McAdoo, to help bring the Giants out of the basement of the NFC and back to their winning ways. That, and I have promised to fix the offensive line. Those never came to fruition, as the Giants are one of the worst teams in the league, and their o-line never showed improvement.

Not to mention the questionable decisions that Gettleman made throughout his tenure as the team’s general manager. In 2018, I have selected running back Saquon Barkley with the second-overall pick to throw behind a poor offensive line.

Another example is this past offseason, where the Giants released offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, only to watch him thrive with the Baltimore Ravens while New York’s o-line got even worse without him. Those are just two examples from a lengthy list of options in the Gettleman era.

Following the loss to the Bears, the Giants are now 19-45 under Gettleman.

Reports indicate that the Giants will be moving on from Gettleman after this season. Whether that is through a firing or by allowing him to walk away remains to be seen. From there it will be a matter of if the team will look to hire an outside option, or if they promote from within (ie assistant GM Kevin Abrams).

Whatever happens, Gettleman is leaving a legacy in New York, and it is not a good one.