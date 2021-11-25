Former host of Venga la Alegría could be arrested very soon | Instagram

Will he go to prison? Apparently the famous former host of Venga la Alegría, Ingrid Coronado, is in serious trouble, because according to journalist Carlos Jiménez, she could be arrested shortly.

Apparently the ex-partners of Ingrid Coronado would have much or everything to do with this situation, because according to the journalist, it would be Charly lopez who would have denounced the television host and mother of his son for affecting the health and life of a person.

The situation increases in intensity when it is remembered that the singer has revealed that the mother of his son is a bad woman, as it would have affected nothing more and nothing less than the beloved Fernando del Solar.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, López assures that Del Solar fell ill with cancer while being next to Ingrid Coronado and that “coincidentally” he improved when the couple finally separated, implying that it was the famous television who was responsible for this. happened to the dear driver.

Apparently, Coronado has a complaint against Charly López and now it would have been he who filed one against Ingrid for having affected the health of a person, without specifying who, but according to his previous words, it would be Fer del Solar.

According to Carlos Jiménez, the former host of Come the joy She could be arrested very soon for this demand or at least, to give her version of the facts; which would cloud his current and triumphant return to television.

The lawsuits between these celebrities who separated more than 20 years ago arise because they supposedly share a property that Coronado would like to own in its entirety. In addition, Ingrid would have increased the tension by assuring that López would have done something so bad that her own son has not spoken to him for years, but that it is not up to her to reveal it.

For his part, Charly López indicated that the television presenter would have turned his son against him by inventing alleged things that he would have done, this, without saying what it was that has separated him from his son for a long time.

So far no more information is known about this case in which Fernando del Solar would definitely have to also participate to clarify the situation. Meanwhile, the driver is happily committed to his partner and waiting to unite their lives forever.