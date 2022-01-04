01/04/2022 at 4:43 PM CET

Laura ballester

The former Minister of Labor and former President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Eduardo Zaplana, He was allowed luxuries such as watches of 20,000 euros, but paid a salary of 500 euros (between € 491.89 and € 506.89) to the maid who attended him in a Madrid home on Calle Núñez de Balboa, in the heart of Salamanca, the most exclusive neighborhood in the capital. The latest report from the Civil Guard’s Central Operative Unit (UCO) incorporated into the Erial case details this and other details of the high lifestyle that the former minister led until his arrest in May 2018.

The analysis of the judicial investigators, advanced today by ‘El Plural’, concludes that “the evidence collected shows the veiled ownership by Eduardo Zaplana of these funds and assets [analizados en la causa], affecting the charge not only in the large number of elements in this sense, but also in their temporal extension and in the diversity of sources from which these signs spring “, they assure in reference to the properties in Altea, Vila-Joiosa and Madrid acquired by the companies of their alleged figureheads.

The UCO researchers have analyzed “the traceability of the funds until their final investment, when they are used to carry out the acquisition of different properties, make cash withdrawals, acquire watches, make investments in third companies or carry out the acquisition of a boat “, they indicate in the report. The money allegedly laundered by Eduardo Zaplana would amount to 16.2 million euros, according to the figures managed by the Civil Guard.

Zaplana’s passion for watches has been known for years. In the latest report, UCO agents have been able to verify, among other details, “another element that links Eduardo Zaplana with the company Costera del Glorio (owned by his alleged front-man Joaquín Barceló) is the acquisition in 2010 by this company of a valued watch at 20,000E. This watch was delivered to Eduardo Zaplana, as Barceló himself stated, justifying this delivery in a ‘gift’. “The Civil Guard found and seized 31 high-end watches, valued at around 189,000 euros, at the former minister’s house in Madrid when the Erial case broke out.

An expense that contrasts with the salary paid to Zaplana’s maid in one of her homes in Madrid. The Civil Guard agents found Zaplana when he was detained “along with another series of documents related to the building on Calle Núñez de Balboa, In her personal briefcase, she found the payroll corresponding to the months of January and February “of the woman who worked as a maid, which amounted to 400 euros per month. Although formally who paid the payroll and paid the social security of the woman was Joaquín Miguel Barceló “Pachano”, Zaplana’s childhood friend and alleged front man of the former minister.

The woman was summoned to testify by the Civil Guard and confirmed that “she worked as a domestic employee in the building on Calle Núñez de Balboa between 2010 and 2018 —Except for some specific periods— “. A period that, the agents recall, coincides throughout the period in which this property was owned by the commercial company Costera del Glorio, owned by his friend and alleged front man Joaquín Barceló. A home in which “Eduardo Zaplana was the only person who used the house from 2010 to 2018,” said the domestic worker.

“The things that were in the house, such as clothes, were his.” During the first three years in which she worked for Zaplana, the assistant did so “without a contract. After a year, in November 2014 he returned to work in the same house until February 2018 “. Between 2014 and 2017” hired by Eduardo Zaplana “and until 2018” hired by Joaquín Barceló “.