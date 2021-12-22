It was in 2009, when Danna Paola and Eleazar Gómez were chosen to star in the children’s telenovela, “Dare to dream”, the Mexican version of the Argentine melodrama, “Ugly duckling”.

At the time, the Netflix star was only 15 years old, while he was 25, and like a true fairy tale, the couple’s love crossed the screens and became real.

However, the singer-actress was a victim of Gómez’s character, because on more than one occasion they were seen in strong arguments, so the actress left aside a truly toxic relationship.

It should be noted that Gómez’s fame has centered on his difficult character and his violence against his ex-partners, and his last relationship led him to jail for six months.

It was in November 2020 when the singer and actor Eleazar Gómez was arrested, after beating his ex-girlfriend of Venezuelan origin, Stephanie Valenzuela, the same night they announced their engagement.

The actor had to admit his guilt after being accused of domestic violence, and had to repair the damages to his former partner in order to be released from prison, where he remained for six months.

Since then, many ex-girlfriends have come to light who have confirmed his most violent side of the actor, but now a new controversy surrounds him, and it is that it is his mother, who defends him.

Blind love

It is no secret to anyone that mothers profess an irreplaceable love for their children, and on more than one occasion, they blindfold to see the true actions of their offspring.

Therefore, the new statements by Danna Paola’s former mother-in-law have exploded social networks, as she assures that if her son behaved like this, it is because they have caused it.

Melissa Sánchez always expressed her little sympathy for her ex-daughter-in-law, Stephanie Valenzuela, and now she speaks to the press and assured that if her son hit her it was because she provoked him.

“If he hit her or not, it would be for something, right? Because he doesn’t hit anyone out of nowhere ”.

Faced with questions about whether she would forgive the Venezuelan model now that her son is out of jail, Mrs. Gómez assures that this will never happen, in addition to assuring that because of her they were left destitute.

“The day I met her, I didn’t like her at all, she brought something that I didn’t like, I just saw her for a while and that was enough for me … I can’t forgive because I’m not God …”.

The lady also assured that for her there was never love from the former partner of Eleazar, because she only used it to make herself known and become famous in Mexico.

It should be noted that the actor had to give a large amount of money to Tefi as part of repairing damages, something that the actor’s mother says left them destitute, as the family had to help pay for that.

