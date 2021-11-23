Iman Shumpert, former NBA franchise player such as New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers or Sacramento Kings, has been proclaimed winner of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, the American format broadcast on ABC and which translates as ‘Dancing with the stars’. The guard, who played up to six times in the postseason and won the ring in 2016 with the Cavs from LeBron James, is the first basketball player to win the contest and he has done so with spectacular performances accompanied by Daniella Karagach to the rhythm of the song ‘September’, by Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Lose Control’ by Missy Elliott and ‘Bounce’, by DJ Clent.

This space is one of the oldest television in the United States, because Shumpert has managed to prevail in what is the thirtieth season. But in one way or another he has had the help of his partner, Teyana Taylor, rapper, dancer and choreographer that, without a doubt, will have given you some advice to be able to develop in the best way your performances on the track, a track very different from the one you used to frequent during your career in the NBA.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach dance a Cha Cha / Foxtrot Fusion to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire on the Dancing with the Stars Finale! pic.twitter.com/zIpRkS4ciO – Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 23, 2021

The voice of Shumpert’s wife sounded precisely in the semifinals, where the duo DanIman, as they called themselves Iman and Daniella, achieved a score of 38 out of 40 dancing to the song ‘Dark Fantasy’ by Kanye West. “I never thought I would have a dance trophy. I think Dani and I decided that when we reached 40 points, we did not want to be left behind and finish the competition. We dedicated many hours to it and at the moment of acting it was easier,” he said with the trophy in hand Shumpert.

Unfortunately for the former player, he could not count on the support of his parents in the vicinity of the stage because his father tested positive for COVID-19: “I have not spoken with them yet. I know my mom is probably going to suffocate. He couldn’t come today. My father tested positive for COVID, but he’s okay, he’s strong“, he confessed.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach dance Freestyle to “Lose Control / Bounce” by Missy Elliott ft. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop / DJ Clent on the Dancing with the Stars Finale! pic.twitter.com/hv5L3r3di6 – Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 23, 2021

Shortly before being proclaimed champion, he was asked about possible players who would do a good job dancing with the stars: “Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony have good footwork. Guys with good footwork“Both could follow in the footsteps of a Shumpert who is not the first athlete to achieve this title: before him did the American football players Emmitt Smith and Hines Ward, and the gymnast Laurie Hernandez.