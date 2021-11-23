

Angeline Lodice was charged with sexually assaulting a child and having sex with a dog.

A former New Orleans stripper who was accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy and having sex with a dog, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Angeline Lodice, 33, of Old Jefferson, pleaded guilty Monday to forcible rape, possession of child pornography involving a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault, according to court records.

Lodice, who according to agents previously worked as a stripper at a Bourbon Street club in New Orleans, had been incarcerated since her arrest in October 2014, after the boy’s father contacted sheriff’s officers.

The boy’s father alleged that Lodice’s cousin gave him videos and photographs showing her performing oral sex with the 4-year-old boy. sometime between late 2012 and October 2014, for which she was indicted by a grand jury in February 2015.

Angeline Lodice confessed to being the woman in the images and videos. (Photo: Sheriff of Jefferson)

When questioned by investigators, Lodice confessed to being the woman in the images and videos, but claimed she had been drugged at the time. He also insisted that he could not identify the boy from the images and clips, an arrest affidavit shows.

Another video reviewed by authorities showed Lodice having sex with a dog., according to the statement. Jefferson Parish prosecutors ultimately did not press charges since the incident occurred in St. Landry Parish.

As part of a plea deal, Lodice’s aggravated rape charge was reduced to forced rape. A judge eventually sentenced her to 20 years for forcible rape and possession of child pornography.

The judge also sentenced Lodice, who must register as a sex offender, to 10 years for sexual assault, which he will serve at the same time without parole or parole.

In 2015, a Lodice lawyer said he planned to plead not guilty on the grounds of “insanity” and would undergo psychiatric and psychological evaluations.

