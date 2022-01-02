Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson began speaking out about his time with the program and, specifically, former head coach Urban Meyer.

For as bad of a head coach as he was on the field, Urban Meyer was doomed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ultimately fired due to the other things. Whether it was not flying home with the team from Ohio, the infamous bar video, or kicking his kicker in warmups, his behavior was unacceptable. But now, his time with Ohio State football is looking as if it was problematic as well.

During the Rose Bowl as the Buckeyes played, now-former cornerback Marcus Williamson was on Twitter talking down about the coaches, the fans and much more. In the process, though, he also opened up about some highly troubling instances he saw throughout his college career.

And what he said Urban Meyer did while in charge of Ohio State football is downright appalling.

Urban Meyer used Trayvon Martin as example for ‘no hoods’ rule with Ohio State football

Perhaps the most disgusting allegation against Meyer is in regards to the team’s “no hoods” in the building rule. Williamson says that the then-head coach used a picture of Trayvon Martin as an example during a team meeting in 2017.

My first team meeting. (True story 2017) This photo was presented to us via PowerPoint to institute our building wide rule of “no hoods” in the building pic.twitter.com/bGdJVZaEVT – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Martin was fatally shot as a 17-year-old by George Zimmerman after the latter party followed him because he looked suspicious while wearing a gray hoodie in a case and shooting that garnered nationwide outrage and attention.

Ohio State football: Marcus Williamson alleges shocking Urban Meyer behavior

In addition to the picture of Martin being used in a completely unacceptable way, Williamson alleged that Meyer told the then-17-year-old cornerback that he would “ruin his life” if he was caught smoking.

Ace to 17 early enroll. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking – Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Beyond that, Williamson also talked about the discrepancy in education for student athletes and the hardships they have in the classroom trying to juggle being an athlete – particularly for a high-profile football program – and trying to succeed in academics.

Regardless of that, the allegations against Meyer coupled with what happened in Jacksonville paints a picture of someone who should never be a head coach again at any level.

