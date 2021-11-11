

For the Agronitrogenados case, a judge also dictates preventive detention against Emilio Lozoya.

Photo: Anthony Harvey / .

Former Pemex director Emilio Lozoya, in preventive detention since last week, offers five million dollars to “repair the damage” to the Mexican State for the two cases of corruption that weigh against him and thus get out of jail, his defense reported this Wednesday.

At the gates of the North Prison in Mexico City, lawyer Miguel Ontiveros explained to the press that Lozoya offers to pay about 3.4 million dollars for the case of the fraudulent sale of the Agronitrogenized fertilizer plant and another 1.6 million dollars for the Odebrecht bribery scheme.

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, a judge last week issued preventive detention against the former director of the state oil company under the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) for allegedly receiving 10.5 million dollars in bribes from Odebrecht.

This Wednesday, Lozoya faced another hearing, this time for the Agronitrogenados case, in which he is accused of having bought a useless fertilizer plant from Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) in exchange for bribes.

A federal judge from the North Prison changed the precautionary measures to the former director of Pemex, in the Agronitrogenados case, so that He was given justified preventive detention as in the Odebrecht case.

After more than two hours of hearing at the Federal Justice Center, Judge Artemio Zúñiga Mendoza rejected the defense’s request to revoke the precautionary measures of Lozoya Austin, stating that this figure was incompatible and that he could not leave it in “limbo ”And without any precautionary measure for“ due procedural and logical control ”.

Before the appointment, his lawyer announced “a proposal to repair the damage” by which Lozoya would deliver “various properties and cash to cover a little above” the amount defrauded.

Ontiveros assured that they have already contacted Pemex and, although they have not yet received a response, they are convinced that the new management of the oil company has “willingness to repair the damage to the Mexican State.”

With the “reparation of the damage”, the defense of Lozoya wants that “the exercise of the criminal action be suspended and he obtains his freedom” the accused.

Lozoya, arrested in Spain and extradited last year to Mexico, had so far freed from jail thanks to an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office by which he became a kind of protected witness by indicting dozens of politicians, including former Mexican President Peña Grandson.

However, the Public Ministry changed its criteria last week and requested his preventive imprisonment after Lozoya was seen dining in a luxurious restaurant, something that outraged the country and the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who described him as “immoral ”.

Also read:

Emilio Lozoya, former director of Pemex, enters preventive prison

· Judge dismisses Ricardo Anaya’s claim against Emilio Lozoya

Almost 9 out of 10 Mexicans in favor of judging Salinas, Calderón and Peña