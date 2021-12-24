Jurors in the trial of a former police officer Minnesota who said to have mistaken his pistol for an electric stunner She was found guilty this Thursday on two counts of homicide in the death of the young African American Daunte wright.

Kim potter, who is Caucasian, fired during a traffic stop after he allegedly mistook his firearm for his “stun gun.”Taser, details the agency AP.

Related news

The majority white jury deliberated for about four days before declaring the former Brooklyn Center police officer guilty of murder in the first and second degree.

Potter, 49, could be sentenced to about seven years in prison for the most serious charge, according to state sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer sentence.

The judge Regina chu ordered Potter to be held without bail and scheduled his sentence of sentence for February 18.

Potter, who testified that he “didn’t want to hurt anyone,” looked down without showing any visible reaction when the verdicts were read. As the judge thanked the jury, Potter crossed himself.

Kim Potter PHOTO: AP

Potter’s attorneys argued against her detention without bail, claiming that she was not going to commit another crime or go anywhere.

“His remorse and regret for the incident is overwhelming. She is not a danger to the public at all, ”said her lawyer Paul Engh

Chu rejected their arguments. “I cannot treat this case differently to any other case ”, he affirmed.

How did Daunte Wright die?

Potter shot and killed Wright, 20, during a traffic stop on April 11 in Brooklyn Center, as she and other officers attempted to arrest him in connection with a pending warrant for weapons possession.

The shooting occurred at a time of high tension in the area, as the former Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin was on trial just a few kilometers (miles) away for the murder of George floyd. Potter resigned two days later.

PHOTO: AP

Jurors viewed videos of the shooting recorded by body cameras and cameras in a police patrol car. They showed Potter and an agent she was training, Anthony Luckey, arresting Wright for having expired license plates and an air freshener hanging from his rear view mirror.

During the stop, Luckey discovered that there was a warrant for Wright’s arrest for failing to appear in court on the weapons possession charge, and he, Potter, and another police officer proceeded to try to arrest Wright.

Follow Herald USA in Google news, do CLICK HERE

CRS