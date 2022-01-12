After five days of being hospitalized, former porn star Jenna Jameson confirmed that doctors diagnosed her with the Guillain Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disease.

“Hi guys, first of all, thanks for all the love and support through my DMs. I see each and every one of you, and I appreciate you. Doctors suspect Guillain-Barré syndrome and have started my IVIG treatment”Highlights Jameson’s message on his Instagram account, where he shared a video for his more than 500,000 followers.

“I am in the hospital and will probably stay here until the treatment is completed. I hope to be out of here soon “, specifies the text of the former porn star.

Jenna Jameson hospitalized in Hawaii

And it is that a few days ago, the 47-year-old model also published on her Instagram account that she had been hospitalized after feeling bad for several days.

It was his partner, Lior Bitton who shared on Instagram that the former porn star had been hospitalized in Hawaii.

“Update on Jenna. Today is your third day in the hospital. The hospital did CT, MRI, and Spinal Tap tests. Waiting to know what is happening and how we can treat it so that it can improve and feel better ”, highlights the message posted on Instagram.

“She was not feeling too well (…)” She was vomiting for a couple of weeks and went to the hospital last week but after an ultrasound returned well the doctors sent her home, “highlights the message from Jameson’s partner.

He had weakness in his legs

“So when she got home she couldn’t even carry herself. The muscles in his legs were very weak. So I couldn’t even go to the bathroom. I had to pick her up and carry her to her bed. And then, in about two days, things got worse and I couldn’t walk, ”Bitton said.

Faced with this situation, the call “Queen of porn” tShe had to be taken back to the hospital, which after conducting several studies, the doctors diagnosed her with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disease characterized by muscle weakness, according to specialists.

“Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages their neurons and causes muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis,” according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disease (CDC).

