Former RBD announces the end of his marriage | Instagram

The famous actor and Mexican singer Poncho Herrera recently publicly announced the end of his marriage, a news that undoubtedly surprised his followers enough.

The 38-year-old Mexican actor shared a statement through his social networks to confirm the separation of his wife Diana Vázquez, with whom he married in 2016.

The truth is that this news came as a surprise to everyone, since this fact was not expected in the world.

As you know, I have always kept my personal life out of my professional life, but the love and respect that my family, the public and the media that have followed my career deserve, for the only occasion I will issue a statement on the situation for the that we are going through ”, began his message.

It may interest you: Anahí launches a new version of “Nuestro amor” ft Moderatto

Without delving into the details of his breakup with the mother of his two children, Daniel and Nicolás, the former RBD explained:

For a long time, Diana Vázquez and I have decided to continue our lives in different ways. This situation occurs by mutual agreement and on friendly terms, always wishing us the best, with much affection and respect. We continue to be great friends and allies for the beautiful family that we have formed ”.

In the same way, Herrera praised his ex-partner, assuring that he became his accomplice on the journey and with her he had given life to his beloved children.

She is an exceptional mother; a strong woman and has a huge heart ”.

Together, the artist pointed out that if something stood out as a couple, it was keeping our family life private, focusing on enjoying every moment of their relationship and working to become an example for their children, for whom they will always be because they want them to become men. of good and responsible citizens.

In our quest to be better people and leave something beautiful in this world through what we love to do, I want to tell you that I feel very honored and blessed to have shared a large part of the journey with Diana. “

Finally, Poncho Herrera thanked his admirers for their affection and asked the media to have respect for the moment he is going through personally.

Likewise, I want to say to my followers that I appreciate the expressions of affection that they have given me throughout my professional and personal career, and I know that at this time it will not be the exception, a hug from the heart “.

Undoubtedly, separation as a couple is one of the most difficult decisions to make, especially if there are children involved, however, knowing how to carry out everything and with the greatest maturity, it is something that can improve for the entire life. family.