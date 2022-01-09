Alfonso Herrera, former RBD, will participate in the fourth season of Ozark

Recently, it was announced that the famous Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera was in the fourth season of the famous Ozark series on the platform of Netflix, something that has undoubtedly attracted a lot of attention.

“Poncho” Herrera shared on his official Instagram account the news that he will appear in the fourth season of Ozark, which is classified as one of the best Netflix series.

That’s right, Alfonso Herrera will be part of the fourth season from Ozark, a Netflix series that released a new trailer this past January 6 in which it unveiled the appearance of the renowned Mexican actor.

It may interest you: Alfonso Herrera announces the end of his marriage Heartbroken!

Herrera, who has already had appearances in other English-speaking series and in several films, shared the news of his appearance in Ozark through his Instagram account, with a photo next to actor Jason Bateman.

In June 2020, shortly after the premiere of season three, Netflix renewed Ozark for its fourth season, also confirming that it is one of its most successful series.

And although it is still unknown what Alfonso’s role will be in the end of the series, in the publication on his Instagram account there are already reactions from some of his friends, including Angelique Boyer, Emiliano Zurita, Ana de la Reguera and Erik Hayser, in addition to his followers.

It should be noted that the ambitious project of the streaming giant marks the return of Poncho Herrera since his appearance in the film “El baile de los 41”, released in 2020, which earned him the statuette as Best Actor in the last installment of the Ariel Awards.

However, it is important to mention that the former RBD is not the only Mexican to be found in this series.

And is that Bruno Bichir will also be part of the cast of Ozark 4, after his participation in the series “Bunker”, which will be broadcast through the new HBO Max platform.

The fourth season of Ozark will be divided into two parts of seven episodes, the first part will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 21, while part 2 will probably premiere later this year or early 2023.

On the other hand, the famous actor Alfonso Herrera made a name for himself in Mexico after participating in several films such as “Amarte hurts” with Martha Higareda.

However, he rose to fame playing Miguel in Televisa’s hit version of “Rebelde” and Ozark will undoubtedly add more accolades to his career.