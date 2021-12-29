

Former US Senator Harry Reid, Nevada’s political giant, has died.

Photo: David Becker / .

The former United States Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a politician who became one of the most powerful people in the world, died this afternoon at the age of 82.

Harry Reid died this Tuesday “in peace” and surrounded by friends and family, after a “valiant 4-year battle with pancreatic cancer“, According to said his wife Leandra Reid.

Harry Reid was a major force in Democratic politics for more than four decades and he worked his way from the Nevada Lieutenant Governor’s office to the top of the United States Senate.

It should be remembered that Reid was a pro-gun, but also a pro-life Democrat and a devout Mormon who opposed prostitution but supported same-sex marriage.

Reid was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2018. (Photo: Ethan Miller / .)

Harry Reid’s career

For years, he cultivated an interest in mysterious space phenomena and even funded a Department of Defense program to study unidentified flying objects.

For more than a decade, before the Pentagon released a lengthy top secret report on UFOs, Reid was a passionate advocate for the “declassification” of government intelligence on the subject.

Harry took on organized crime while serving as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission in the late 1970s.

Senate colleagues occasionally called Reid a “tyrant and dictator,” but he “didn’t care”; in fact, Harry had planned to serve a sixth term in the Senate before sustaining serious eye injuries in a freak exercise accident that contributed to his decision to retire in 2016.

One of the most notorious episodes around the life of Harry Reid, was the one in which it is said that he won a fist fight with his then future father-in-law, before marrying his wife Landra, with whom he had 5 children.

Finally, Harry Reid was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer during the first months of the year 2018. Rest in peace.

Also read:

How UFOs Became a National Security Issue for the United States

· Clinton attends a tribute to Harry Reid and asks to fight the “epidemic” of fake news

· “Resist Trump” is the advice of Senator Harry Reid before retiring