Without a doubt, the first two films of Spider Man made by Sony Pictures are classics of superhero cinema, with Tobey Maguire as the protagonist and Sam Raimi as director, we had two gems of the subgenre. However, Spider-Man 3 – 63% divided opinions, as well as The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52%. One of those responsible for giving the character a new look was Kevin Feige, who served as president of Marvel Studios and is currently Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, but how was the change achieved?

The new book on the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via The Direct) reveals that before Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios teamed up to make Spider-Man part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the then president of the board of directors of Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal, met with Kevin Feige hoping that he would help supervise the third installment of The amazing Spiderman, but the meeting did not go as expected, and he had to admit that they were not doing things well:

The meeting was in his office at Sony. Unsurprisingly, Pascal wasted no time in expressing his strong desire for Feige to be more directly involved, creatively, in the making of Sony Pictures’ The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Excited by the ideas her team currently had, Pascal said Feige would send the latest draft. ‘About halfway through the delicious sandwich I had brought, I said, Amy, in all honesty, it’s not going to work,’ Feige shares.

Feige’s response shocked Pascal, but then the then-president of Marvel Studios made him an offer:

‘The only way I know how to do something is to do it completely. So why don’t you let us do it? Don’t think of it as two studies. And don’t think of it as returning the rights to another studio. No change of hands of rights. No change of money hands. Invite us to produce it. Just pretend it’s like what DC did with Christopher Nolan. I am not saying that we are Nolan, but I am saying that there is a production company that is doing quite well. You just hire the services of that production company to make the movie. ‘

Amy pascal was very angry with the proposal, but ended up admitting that Feige was right:

‘For the fifth film of [Spider-Man], we weren’t giving them anything new. And I have to be honest about it, we were trying to be different, we even went places we shouldn’t have gone to be different. We were no longer fresh.

Spider-Man is undoubtedly as popular as he was in his prime as a comic book character. Animated series also helped keep it as one of the favorites, but in the first two decades of this century live-action movies have played a very important role in keeping it current among new generations.

The third installment of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has also generated very high expectations, as rumors say that it will bring back to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in his roles as Spider-Man. What is already a fact is that Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Octopus. Other villains that are almost confirmed are Willem Dafoe, from whom we could hear his evil laugh in the first trailer of the film, and Jamie Foxx, who was announced by various media since last year, and then he confirmed it on his Instagram, for then delete the post.

Spider-Man: No Road Home opens in December, and according to director Jon Watts it is a film as ambitious as Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The lead actor, for his part, told Empire that he could not believe that the project had come true, because it was something so surprising that it did not seem possible.

