01/13/2022 at 4:16 PM CET

Andreu Jerez

Life imprisonment for crimes of It hurts humanity. It is the historic sentence announced this Thursday by the Provincial Superior Court of Koblenz against Anwar Raslan, former agent of the secret services of the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad. The German court considers it proven that the 58-year-old Syrian citizen was responsible for the following crimes: murder, torture, aggravated illegal detention, rape, sexual abuse and mistreatment of detainees, among other crimes. The judges consider that Raslan committed these crimes against 71 people between 2011 and 2012 in the first phases of the civil war unleashed in the Arab country.

According to the ruling, the former Syrian agent was directing the interrogations in the detention center of Al khatib, in Damascus. From that role, he was responsible for the torture of at least 4,000 people detained in jail. The seriousness of the accusations included in the complaint led the German prosecution to request life imprisonment for the accused, whose defense had declared him “innocent” and requested acquittal. The sentence is also the first against a senior official of the Assad regime.

The judicial decision announced this Thursday in Koblenz marks the end of a process that began in April 2020. The judges have based their opinion on the statements of more than 80 witnesses in a process carried out on the principle of universal justice assumed by the German legal order two decades ago. This allows genocide, war crimes or crimes against humanity to be tried in German courts even when the crimes were committed outside the country’s borders.

Second sentence

Anwar Raslan’s is the second sentence handed down in Germany for crimes against humanity committed in the context of the civil war in Syria. Last February, the same Court of Koblenz sentenced Eyad Alghareib, another former agent of the Syrian secret services, to four and a half years in prison for complicity in crimes against humanity for having participated in the transfer of torture victims to the prison of Al Khatib.

Both Eyad Alghareib and Anwar Raslan were arrested in 2019 in Germany – where they had both fled – after being recognized by some of their victims. Syrian refugees arrived in the European country who identified the war criminals and brought them to justice in Germany with the help of human rights organizations such as the onege European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR).

The sentences against these two former Assad agents will hardly be the last to be handed down by German courts regarding crimes against humanity perpetrated in Syria. Another process against a former Syrian official will begin next Wednesday at the Frankfurt Provincial High Court. The doctor and former Syrian secret services worker also faces charges of torture and murder. In other European countries like France, Austria, Sweden or Spain there are also complaints filed in court against Syrian citizens for crimes against humanity.

“We estimate that in Germany and in the rest of Europe there are around 1,000 perpetrators of crimes against humanity from all parties involved in the Syrian war, not only by the al-Assad regime. Of the latter, we estimate that there could be about 100 ex-agents or members of Al Assad’s security forces, “he told EL PERIÓDICO last year. Anwar al-Bunni, Syrian lawyer and founder of the Berlin-based Onege Center for Legal Studies and Research.

Al-Bunni himself, who also suffered torture in Syria, recognized Anwar Raslan after his arrival as a refugee in Germany. The Syrian lawyer helped the German authorities bring him to court. Al-Bunni’s organization considers the sentence to be “historical“because it comes thanks to civil society action, because it condemns some events that continue to occur in his country and because, despite being directed against a single person, it represents a condemns “the entire regime” led by Assad.

“Just the beginning”

“This verdict is important to all Syrians who have suffered and still suffer the crimes of the Assad regime. And it shows us that justifying it does not have to be a dream for us,” said Ruham Hawash, a survivor of Al prison. Khatib and one of the plaintiffs who brought Anwar Raslan to justice.

“The aim remains to bring to justice more senior Assad officials, such as the former intelligence chief of the Syrian air force. Jamil hassan“says Patrick Kroker, lawyer for the victims of crimes against humanity committed in Syria.” The verdict is only the beginning and we still have a long way to go. For those affected, this is the first step towards freedom, dignity and justice, “says Ruham Hawash.