A famous ex-host of the program Venga La Alegría de Aztec TV It is assured that he has been ruined and has been quite surprised by his appearances on Televisa that it is thought that he could join that television station.

The former host of Venga La Alegría has appeared as a guest in several Televisa projects, so she could return to television with a production.

It should be noted that the beautiful host worked for 19 years at TV Azteca and unfortunately has had severe financial problems so she could join the cast of the morning Today.

Ingrid Coronado has appeared as a guest on several Televisa projects, so she could return to television with a spectacular production.

In fact, a few months ago the YouTube channel El Borlote announced that the singer was also going through a severe financial crisis.

Presumably, due to his high value on television, the broadcasters did not want to give him a job and he had to agree to do a program on the radio Conectadas with which he would not be able to cover his expenses and that of his children.

Supposedly the new job offer that Ingrid has would not be in the famous morning program Hoy de San Ángel, a company in which he only hired her to have a small participation in a novel in the year 2019, but in the Ajusco television station.

According to the entertainment influencer La Comadrita revealed that Coronado will return to TV Azteca through the front door after years without leading a project on television.

It is said that the ex-member of Venga la Alegría would be the stellar presenter of the next season of La Academia 20 años.

Ingrid Coronado did not accept to be the host of this Reality and there is a very big reason, I am in the position to confirm that Ingrid Coronado will be the host of The 20 Years Academy “, they pointed out.

On the other hand, the host developed her artistic career as a singer and television presenter, and participated as a backup vocalist in recordings for Timbiriche, TVO, Chabelo, Denise de Kalafe, among others.

In addition, she also performed as a host at some festivals in Acapulco and on the Univisión show “Control”.

It should be noted that a great opportunity came in 1994, when he joined Garibaldi’s group to replace Patricia Manterola.

During that time Ingrid became involved in a relationship with Charly López and with him she had her first child, Emiliano, however, they separated in 2004.

Later he joined the morning program Tempranito hosted by Anette Michel and Alan Tacher, for the entertainment section.

She began acquiring more spaces within the program until she became one of the main hosts.