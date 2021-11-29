NBC Contestant Thomas Wells Died

Thomas Wells, a former contestant on the reality shows “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The Winner Is,” died in hospital on Saturday, November 13, 2021, as reported by the TMZ site.

The aforementioned media spoke with Wells’s wife, Jessica, who explained that the singer was currently working in a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, and an accident occurred there.

The woman explained that while she was working, part of the former contestant’s body was trapped in a “type of automatic conveyor machine that did not stop.”

According to Wells and TMZ’s obituary, the singer also competed on “The Voice” and “X-Factor,” though there does not appear to be any video from his time on the show.

The man died after being airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas, TMZ added.

Jessica Wells says her husband was “unique”

Jessica Wells spoke to E! News and told the outlet that the world lost an “incredible and unique person” who was its best friend in the world.

“It was a work-related accident,” he told the outlet. “It caused him to have no oxygen in his brain, which caused his body to fail.”

In a separate Facebook post, where Jessica Wells stood by her husband’s grave, she said she felt the whole situation wasn’t real.

“It was deteriorating very fast,” he said at the time. “The lack of oxygen in his brain was causing his body to shut down and his organs and everything was not working well.”

She added: “And there was something wrong with her stomach and she had this kind of smell. It is difficult to explain. It wasn’t overwhelming, but you could tell something was going on. His blood pressure was dropping very fast. “

Thomas’s wife said that he was praying for a miracle, but did not get what he expected from the prayer.

“So while we were all around him praying, I was praying to God: ‘Please save my husband. I know you can work miracles, let him be okay, ‘”the woman said in the video. “And while we were playing his song, I felt a kind of heartburn, like nausea in my stomach and up to my chest and in my heart I heard: ‘My son, he’s at home. I know your heart is heavy, but lean on me, because he is at home. ‘

The widow added that once that happened to her, she knew everyone would be relieved.

She captioned the video, “I will always love you baby !! You are the best man in the world !! Until we meet again in heaven… sing with the angels !! “

Jessica and Thomas Wells met in 2003

According to their obituary, Jessica and Thomas Wells first met in 2003 and the couple married in 2004. The couple had three dogs together.

The obituary also says that the singer was self-taught to play instruments and sing, and he really took an interest in singing at school and church, when he was young. The star competed on “X-Factor,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice,” and “The Winner Is,” and loved to sing “both hymns and contemporary music,” according to her obituary.

His funeral took place on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

