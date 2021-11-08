Yanet García in a set of pink strips makes fans dream | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García once again managed to raise the temperature of part of his millions of admirers with a simple photograph which was shared yesterday in which he exposed his great figure.

That’s right, once again the Mexican host and influencer amazed her millions of followers with her unmatched beauty.

On this occasion, he delighted his millions of followers through his social networks, by sharing a flirty photograph in which he showed off his figure.

Through her official Instagram account, the former “weather girl” shared a taste of the content she prepares for her exclusive OnlyFans site, by sharing a photograph in which she appears posing with a pink outfit that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

As expected, this publication did not go unnoticed on social networks, since in just one day of being shared it has more than 320 thousand likes and was filled with comments where its followers surrendered to its beauty.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

In addition, the Aztec actress also complemented her outfit with her loose hair with waves and delicate makeup.

It should be noted that Yanet García has become one of the most important influencers of the moment, since only on her Instagram profile she has more than 14.3 million followers.

This is the presenter’s favorite network, as it is where she constantly shows off sneak peeks of her exclusive content.

The 30-year-old Mexican model and actress offers her exclusive content on the aforementioned site for a monthly value of $ 20 and is in fact one of the Mexican celebrities who earns the most money on that platform.

On the other hand, in addition to being a driver, a model, a weather girl; Yanet She is certified as a coach, so she is able to put routines to other people, that is, if you want to have a body like hers, you could approach to have a routine.

Of course, it must be remembered that all exercise must be well complemented with a diet carried out by a specialist.

The truth is that the model is an example to follow for millions of people and it is that she has shown that she alone has been able to get ahead without a man by her side.