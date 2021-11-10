11/10/2021 at 12:59 CET

Formula 1 could be a reality in London as the Daily Mail exclusively advances once plans to build a new East End circuit at the Royal Docks have been confirmed with the mayor’s support Sadiq khan, who wants to bring F1 to the capital before the end of his second term in 2024, which will give the UK a second race in addition to the British GP at Silverstone.

F1 in London is almost certain after funding was secured to build the circuit. US investment firm 777 Partners is working with a UK sports group on the race. Based in Royal Docks, the venue will be turned into an entertainment complex.

“We are hopeful that it will arrive. We are very excited about it, “he said. Josh wander, founder of 777 Partners, who also owns the Italian football club Genoa.

“There will be an electric atmosphere when the best racers in the world, along with an international fan base and the world’s largest companies as sponsors, descend on the docks for the race weekend. Most importantly, we will build a world-class sports and entertainment complex that can serve the community year-round and revitalize the surrounding areas. It’s the kind of thing that you can’t really quantify until it actually happens, but the impact is extraordinary. “

London had long been raised as a possible F1 venue, with previous proposals including a race at the city’s most famous venues, such as Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square, however, as the Daily Mail advanced two years ago. Years ago, Royal Docks, home of the ExCeL London event venue, had become the most realistic venue.

The project was delayed last year due to the Covid pandemic, but is now firmly back on the table and Khan hopes to make it the centerpiece of his major regeneration project in East London.

To counter environmental concerns, the vision of Khan is that a London Grand Prix is ​​a carbon neutral event and the first F1 race to be accessed only by public transport.