11/16/2021

On at 22:13 CET

The Alfa Romeo Racing team has announced one of the news of the year in Formula 1. And it is that, next season, the World Cup will have the first Chinese pilot in history of the competition. Is about Guanyu Zhou, that at 22 years old he will get behind the wheel of the car of the Italian-Swiss team.

The announcement has been made official through a statement in which the team has welcomed the pilot, highlighting his career so far: “he has experienced success in all the competitions he has played. His path to Formula 1 has been one of commitment and dedication, with firm confidence in his abilities and with the important support of his family “, they expressed.

Zhou: “I will do my best for us to be successful”

Zhou, born in Shanghai in 1999 and who is currently in the fight to get hold of the Formula 2 World Championship, He has not hidden his excitement in what is a new challenge in his career. So he made it known through a video on his social networks: “I take this opportunity to send a greeting to all the fans. I appreciate the opportunity that the team has given me, to drive a Formula 1 next season. I will do my best for you let’s be successful, see you soon, “Zhou explained.

Our latest signing @ gyzhou_33 has a special message for the team’s fans … 😊💬 #AlfaRomeoRacing #ORLEN #TeamZhou pic.twitter.com/4nOWsLtaVF – Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) November 16, 2021

Zhou will become the Finn Valtteri Bottas’ companion for 2022 by replacing the Italian-Swiss team Antonio Giovinazzi, whose departure Alfa Romeo also announced on Tuesday.

Zhou has driven Fernando Alonso’s car this year

This year, Zhou also became the second driver from mainland China to participate in a Formula 1 practice by replacing the Spanish. Fernando Alonso, one of his idols, driving his Alpine in FP1 at the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

“It is a milestone for the history of motorsports in China”

“Being the first Chinese Formula One driver It is a milestone for the history of motorsports in China. I know that there will be many hopes placed on me and, as always, I will take it as a motivation to improve and achieve more things, “said the young Alfa Romeo signing.