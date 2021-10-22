10/22/2021 at 12:44 AM CEST

.

The lap times are established by the pilots who pass through a double yellow flag sector will be eliminated in Formula 1, a rule change that will go into effect at the United States Grand Prix which takes place this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin (Texas).

The event notes from the race director of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Michael Masi, confirm the variation of this regulation.

The FIA ​​thus seeks to ensure that drivers not setting meaningful lap times when a double yellow flag flies.

Previously, the stewards had to judge whether the drivers had slowed down enough or gained an advantage under these track circumstances.

“For the stewards to be satisfied that said driver has met these requirements, it must be clear that he has not tried to set a meaningful lap time, for practical purposes, any driver in a double yellow sector will have that lap time removed“, points out Masi in the notes of the event.

In the Turkish GP, the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) was investigated precisely for his time with a double yellow flag on the track in Q1, but the stewards considered that it was not punishable because it was Alonso’s first lap, he had reduced his speed and his time was significantly improved in the following laps.