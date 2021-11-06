11/06/2021 at 18:31 CET

.

Formula 1 has announced the extension of the contract with the promoters of the Chinese Grand Prix until 2025, although it will not be played in 2022 due to the impact of the pandemic of coronavirus, which already prevented its celebration in 2020 and 2021.

In a statement, the organization of the world speed championship has confirmed the extension of the agreement with the promoters of the race that takes place at the Shanghai International Circuit and its exclusion from the 2022 calendar “due to the current conditions of the pandemic.”

“This is great news for our fans in China, and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will allow us to continue racing in Shanghai until 2021,” said Formula One CEO, Italian. Stefano Domenicali, through a statement.

“Although we are disappointed that we cannot include China in the 2022 calendar due to the conditions of the pandemic, the race will be included in the calendar as soon as conditions make it possible,” added the executive of the entity that manages the championship. owned by the American firm Liberty Media, which has thanked the promoter, Juss Sport for their collaboration.

The Shanghai International Circuit, a route of 5,451 kilometers debuted in Formula 1 in 2004, when German seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher set the circuit record (1: 32.238).

Since then, 16 races have been contested, with six victories for seven-time British world champion Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019). Fernando Alonso won twice, in 2005 and 2013.