12/05/2021

Act. At 23:23 CET

Formula 1 will live this season one of the tightest finishes in history after what happened in the Saudi Arabian GP in which Hamilton beat Verstappen.

In the absence of a race to end the season, Max Verstappen is leading, although tied on points with Lewis Hamilton and as they have already shown throughout the season, the world champion will be decided with a scandal ending.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

They have not been the only ones to star in a season of this caliber and that is the outcomes of some world championships have marked the history of Formula 1.

1950: Giuseppe Farina – Juan Manuel Fangio

The World Championship consisted of seven events and only the best four performances of each driver counted for the classification. Fangio arrived at the last test with five more points than his teammates at Alfa Romeo, Farina and Fagioli. Fangio only needed to be second to win, but had to retire with a gearbox problem and Farina claimed the world title.

1967: Jack Brabham – Denny Hulme

Formula 1 landed at the Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico and the pilots Brabham and Hulme arrived with only five points of difference. Brabham got a second position behind Jim Clark, but it was not enough, Hulme took the title by finishing third and became the only New Zealand driver to win an F1 world championship.

1984: Niki Lauda – Alain Prost

Lauda fighting Prost for the championship

| F1

An incredibly tight World Cup Prost and Lauda, ​​the two McLaren drivers, they reached the last round of the World Cup in Portugal separated only by three and a half points. For Lauda it was enough to be second in Estoril and he did. Prost won the race fighting his hardest to snatch the crown from him, but Lauda came in second and clinched his third title by just half a point.

1989: Alain Prost – Ayrton Senna

Senna vs. Prost

| F1

This World Cup was the most controversial in remembrance. Senna and Prost, both from McLaren, entered the penultimate round gambling for the crown although Prost had a 16-point lead over the Brazilian and seemed to have it almost done. Senna chased after Prost until the two cars hooked into the Suzuka chicane., the Frenchman had to leave and Senna went into the pits to change the nose of the car and get back on track. Despite Senna’s victory, the FIA ​​disqualified him for skipping the chicane after the clash with Prost and the Frenchman claimed the title.

2010: Fernando Alonso – Mark Webber – Sebastian Vettel

Vettel, Alonso and Webber in 2010

| F1

The World Cup was very tight between Alonso, Vettel and Webber. When they arrived in South Korea, Alonso managed to lead the championship with an eleven point advantage over Webber, and Vettel was third in the standings. But when we reached the last race of the season everything changed, Alonso finished the race in seventh place, Webber was eighth and Vettel took the victory. The German then took the world title with only four points ahead of Fernando who was second and Webber third.

2012: Sebastian Vettel – Fernando Alonso

Vettel vs. Fernando Alonso

| F1

Fernando Alonso was having a great season with six races remaining to finish the championship was leading with a 29-point advantage over Vettel. That of Red Bull pressed during the following races and took the victory in Korea, Japan and India thus taking the first position in the championship from the Asturian with 13 points of advantage. Alonso tried to regain the lead in the last few races but was Vettel who finally got the crown.

2014: Lewis Hamilton – Nico Rosberg

Hamilton wins the World Cup against Rosberg

| F1

Hamilton battled Rosberg for his second world title and they were very tight throughout the season. At Austin, Hamilton had a 24-point lead over Rosberg, but after the Brazilian GP, ​​the German cut the gap to just 17 points. They reached the last race in Abu Dhabi with everything to decide but Rosberg failed to score points by finishing 16th while the Briton won and took the title.

2016: Nico Rosberg – Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton vs. Rosberg

| Formula 1

Rosberg went for it and took the first four races of the season, three wins in a row after the summer and took a total of 9 championship wins. Hamilton, who wanted to get his fourth world cup, won 10 total wins winning four in a row before the summer and the last four of the season. The World Cup was very tight, but Hamilton suffered an accident in Malaysia that cost him the championship and despite winning the last few appointments, the title finally went to Rosberg with a difference of only 5 points.