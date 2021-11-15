11/14/2021 at 21:22 CET

The seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who won this Sunday the Brazilian Grand Prix -of Sao Paulo, this year-, in which he reduced to 14 points the advantage of the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in front of the Formula One World Championship declared in Interlagos that his career was “impressive” and that “you should never give up”.

“What a race, it was impressive. You never have to give up,” exclaimed Hamiton, 36, just after extending to 101 – after a sensational display – his own all-time record for F1 wins. “The team has done a great job and (his Finnish teammate) Valtteri (Bottas) too, for me to achieve this. I am very grateful to them,” he added, as soon as he got out of the car, the English star, who started tenth and went back to sign his sixth win of the year.

“I pushed hard, I think it has been one of the hardest weekends of my career”commented the eccentric and spectacular Stevenage champion in the track interview, conducted by former Brazilian F1 driver Felipe Massa.

“I remember in 2004, in F3, when my father (Anthony) told me in Bahrain that you should never give up. I was tenth, I finished fourth and ended up winning that year. So this victory is dedicated to my father. It goes for him. “, said ‘Sir Lewis’, who starred in a dream weekend, in which he recovered from his disqualification in qualifying on Friday: he came out last in the sprint test on Saturday, which finished fifth; and suffered five more penalty positions when changing the combustion chamber of his Mercedes.

“Before the weekend I did not think that this could happen. Almost everything turned against us; but we must never give up. And I tell everyone: never stop fighting,” said the British ace, who now adds 318.5 points, fourteen less than Verstappen.

“I want to thank the Brazilian public for their support. I did not receive such support from Silverstone. Since then, it has been difficult, but here they have supported me throughout the weekend; and I am very grateful to them, “said Hamilton after finishing an exhibition this Sunday that lasted throughout the weekend.