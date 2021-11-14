11/14/2021 at 21:51 CET

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion, who finished ninth this Sunday in the Brazilian Grand Prix -of Sao Paulo, this year-, the nineteenth of the World Cup, said at the Interlagos circuit that he is “happy , although “he believes that” he had more rhythm than to have finished in that position.

“I am happy with our result today, after a difficult day yesterday”, commented the Asturian double world champion at the circuit where he celebrated the mathematical achievement of his two titles (2005 and 2006, with this team, which ran like Renault from that team).

“The start and the restart weren’t good for us, but then we had a really good rhythm, once everything calmed down,” said Fernando, who is tenth in the World Cup, with 62 points, twelve more than his French teammate Esteban Ocon. , to which he had to return eighth place in the last of the 71 laps of the race this Sunday.

“We also had some bad luck with the virtual safety car, as we couldn’t stop at that moment, we could only do it with one of the cars; and, in the end, we lost some time with that. After that, our The pace was strong, “commented the great Asturian driver, who has 32 victories in Formula One, 32 in Spain throughout its history in the premier class.

“We opted to go to just one stop; and, despite the teamwork to try to stop Pierre (Gasly, French from Alpha Tauri) and prevent him from passing us, we could not stop him,” explained Alonso, whose team is still fifth, sharing plaza, with the same points (112) as Alpha Tauri (former Toro Rosso).

“It is good to see both cars in the points again and we are still at the level of Alpha Tauri in fifth place with a view to Qatar next weekend, so our goal is to continue like this,” Alonso said after finishing ninth. this Sunday at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.