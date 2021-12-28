Related news

Forocoches takes advantage of the April Fool’s Day celebration, displaying the humor that most characterizes this platform, to announce a change in style. The mythical design of what is the largest online community in Spain gives way to a dark and a composition 100% thought for mobile screens.

“Forocoches Premium: try a free month, without permanence or credit card” this is the joke that the platform has wanted to launch to its users. Behind the false advertisement of that payment service he hides the most drastic change in style that the social network has suffered since its inception.

The new design

Today they say goodbye to their mythical design, which has been present since its creation in 2003 and which has seen thousands of users pass by, currently this community brings together a total of 900,000 Forococheros. The platform, which has been very active in disseminating information about the pandemic, explains that “the new design now has new design lines, literally updated to the 21st century.”

Forocoches new design Omicrono Omicrono

Apart from the functions that the fake Forocoches Premium subscription presumes to have, the new design has a dark mode. This function was one of the main demands of users and comes with the possibility of synchronizing it with the dark mode that the device has active in the operating system.

In addition, the application has been rethought so that its style 100% mobile friendly, either Android or iOS, eliminating the restrictions that the original design presented. The performance of the application has also been optimized and the company promises the fastest loading of information.

Forocoches new design Forocoches Omicrono

Those responsible explain that the process to modernize Forocoches has lasted one year, a period in which they have analyzed user behaviors “The most popular actions have been listed to facilitate them and the pain points have been identified, correcting them,” they explain.

The original construction of the forum did not allow some of these new features, so it was decided to develop the “client-side” theme with CSS and Javascript, which allows to switch from dark to light mode more smoothly. The redesign and programming work has been the responsibility of Onabitz, a Barcelona UI / UX consultancy.

Forocoches Premium

Between 3 and 4 euros per month, that’s what this innocent who has created Forocoches costs. Within these two subscription modalities Its offers access to the new design, as well as a lower advertising load, several invitations per month and an annual merchandising gift from the platform.

Forocoches Premium, April Fool Omicrono Omicrono

Nothing is real except the new design, “once users are encouraged to try this Forocoches Premium, they will access the new design.” From the desktop version, a sign appears indicating that this paid version is being activated, the joke continues until the last minute, although the result is a more modern version of the classic Forocoches in which the long-awaited dark mode arrives.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you