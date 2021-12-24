SQUARE ENIX has revealed more details about the history and main characteristics of Forspoken, which will be released on May 24, 2022 for the PS5 console and PC (via STEAM® Store, Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store).

You can rewatch the Forspoken story trailer here.

The whole story

It is unknown how, Frey Holland has traveled from New York City to the breathtaking world of Athia, from which she cannot leave. With a talking bracelet inexplicably appearing on his wrist, Frey discovers that he can cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse the vast landscapes of Athia. Frey nicknames his new metal friend “Stock” and sets out to find his way back home.

It doesn’t take long for Frey to discover that this was once a prosperous world under the reign of the thantas, benevolent matriarchs, until a devastating plague corrupted everything in their grasp. The Rending transformed animals into beasts, humans into monsters, and green landscapes into four dangerous kingdoms. These decrepit realms are in the hands of the Thantas, who are now evil sorceresses who have lost their minds.

Immune to the Rending and eager for answers, Frey reluctantly agrees to help the few remaining inhabitants of Athia, who see her as their only hope. During his journey through these strange and dangerous lands, Frey will enter the heart of corruption, where he must face monstrous beings, face the powerful Thantas and unravel secrets that will lead to much more.

Main features

The odyssey of a heroine by force. Guide Frey on an unforgettable journey to find his way back home from the ancient, fantasy world in which he has inexplicably appeared. Unravel the mysteries of Athia as Frey navigates the catastrophic Rend and learns to master extraordinary power.

A beautiful and cruel open world. Explore the vast kingdoms of Athia, a world filled with incredible landscapes and supernatural creatures brought to life by stunning graphics and state-of-the-art technology. Venture into corrupted territories, where something dark and mysterious ruins everything it touches.

Intuitive parkour by magic. Climb walls, jump across ravines, plunge from dizzying heights, and speed through vast landscapes. With Frey’s unique abilities, you can navigate the open world without difficulty.

An arsenal of customizable spells. Take on evil monsters in magical battles using a wide range of skills depending on your play style, whether with breakneck speed or strategically and methodically.

Designed for the PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™), Forspoken will take full advantage of the power of the console and allow Luminous Productions to develop its philosophy and provide a never-before-seen gaming experience that combines creativity with the latest technology. The game will be released on May 24, 2022 on the PS5 console and PC (via the STEAM® Store, Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store).