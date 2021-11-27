11/27/2021

On at 18:28 CET

A team formed by women during the First World War which surpassed the men’s teams in popularity. The Cypriot club of Famagusta refugees who dream of playing in the Greek league. The old anarchist story of Barcelona’s Jupiter and its mythical legends (it was said that the guerrillas hid weapons in the balls before inflating them). The pioneer club in implanting women’s football in Brazil or the Jewish president of Bayern who was imprisoned in the Dachau concentration camp.

Are just some of the stories that the journalist and historian Toni Padilla (Sabadell, 1977) collects in his latest book, ‘The Historian in the Stadium: An Essay on the Geopolitics of Soccer’, recently published by Principal de los Libros.

Through the history of 40 clubs, Padilla explains 40 stories obviously related to football, but also to politics, history, war conflicts, racism, refugees or dictatorships.

They are clubs of all types and conditions: well-known, such as Bayern Munich, or that compete in the Champions League, such as Sheriff Tiraspol or Shakhtar Donetsk, but also teams unknown to the general public despite hiding exciting stories, such as Fiumana (Italy-Croatia), the Kidus Giorgis from Ethiopia, the Orlando Pirates of South Africa or the Hafia Conakry of Guinea, among many others.

Padilla starts from the premise that “any story, well told, can interest everyone”, no matter how remote a club from Indonesia or Algeria may sound to European readers. Each of the forty clubs that Padilla reviews contains its own story that also helps to explain its moment, its city and its country.

A universal tool

“Soccer is the easiest gateway to talk to people from all over the world,” reflects Padilla. “When communication is difficult, due to language or cultural differences, football creates complicities and facilitates connections and communication & rdquor ;.

Mixing his facet as a historian with that of a journalist, Padilla has traveled the world to discover the old conflict between Italy and Croatia over the city of Fiume-Rijeka, the tension between Protestants and Catholics in Derry, the old story of the Panionios (Greek club founded by refugees from Izmir, when in 1922 they were expelled from the city by the Turks) or that of the Strongest of Bolivia, the only club in the world that gives its name to a war battle, in the war between Paraguay and Bolivia over the oil fields.

Padilla’s book shows not only that soccer is an excellent tool for traveling, but also for getting to know the world better: many cities and many countries are better explained – and understood – through their soccer teams.

“Football is so democratic that it affects everyone. That is why all political regimes, whatever their sign, have always tried to use it.“, explains Padilla, who has already presented his book both in Madrid and in Barcelona.

“What we understand by educated historians used to tend to belittle or ignore that role that football can sometimes play in explaining history,” he adds.