10/28/2021 at 1:52 PM CEST

Lidia Alvarez Vellido

Coworking is taking hold in Spain. Without going any further, between 2013 and 2017 the number of square meters contracted increased by 246% and it is estimated that by 2030 these workspaces will represent 30% of the office market in the country, with an investment forecast of more of 70 million in the next few years, according to data from Savills Aguirre Newman.

In this sense, Spain already has more than 800,000 square meters of coworking spaces, concentrated mainly in the urban centers of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but which are gradually spreading in the main cities such as Alicante, Valencia, Seville, Bilbao, Zaragoza or Malaga. “We have become the 4th most attractive country in the world to work in coworking & rdquor ;, highlights Lexington CEO David Vega.

This company, specialized in flexible workspaces, turns 40 and was in charge of bringing this American model to Spain back in 1981, the year in which it opened the first flexible space on the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid.

“At that time, the most widespread name for this type of space was business centers, understood as a very innovative formula for having an office& rdquor ;, explains Vega.

Specifically, it was used by international companies that landed in Spain to open the market for what could be seen as a kind of hotel for companies since Spanish companies continued to have a deeply rooted sense of ownership. “Nobody thought that I could work sharing an office or the reception team with other entities & rdquor ;, ensures the CEO.

It was not until the financial crisis of 2008 that this business model began to gain momentum in Spain, especially among freelancers, SMEs and startups, who saw in these types of spaces an opportunity to have their own place to work.

“Unlike then, flex spaces have gone from being a temporary formula to a final solution& rdquor ;, points out Vega who adds that throughout these 40 years “the sector has evolved, has become professionalized and consolidated as an alternative with guarantees compared to traditional rental & rdquor ;.

And it is a formula, according to Lexington, that offers a number of “unique & rdquor; compared to traditional office rental modelsAmong which stand out the possibility of creating synergies with companies that share space, its “premium & rdquor;” location, highlights Vega, in the financial center of the cities or the possibility of making use of the technological tools available in coworking facilities.

Benefits for all types of companies

What’s more, reduces costs and risks since they facilitate payment per use and have “all-inclusive” rates, where the expenses of implantation or works, furniture, consumption, among others, comments the expert who believes that it is one of the safest options to make the venture profitable and optimize the resources of the most consolidated companies.

Likewise, the expert assures that not only the self-employed, SMEs or entrepreneurs can benefit from them, but that they welcome the demand of companies of all sizes. Without going further, Lexington is specialized in corporate clients. “We configure fully customized environments according to the needs of each company & rdquor ;, adds its CEO.

In this regard, Vega assures that after the summer they have noticed a great demand growth and applications have increased by 57% compared to the first semester of the year. “The sectors that are making use of our coworking spaces the most are technology, consulting, financial activities and health services,” adds the CEO of Lexington.