An upcoming Forza Horizon 5 patch will add sign language to cutscenes, along with many other accessibility options.

The video game they presume to defend the equality of genders and races, and to favor diversity. But for decades have completely forgotten about accessibility.

If even a left-handed person, who represents 10% of gamers, has a hard time finding a gaming mouse that suits their hand, and all gamepads are made for right-handed people … worse they have it people with some kind of disability.

Fortunately Microsoft has taken a new step forward, announcing that the newly released Forza Horizon 5 will include sign language support for the deaf in cutscenes. You can see it here, starting at minute 4:19:

As we see, during the cinematics a sign interpreter will appear in the lower right corner of the screen.

Forza Horizon 5 (Review) game includes numerous accessibility options, with color filters for people suffering from deuteranopia, protanopia, or tritanopia, text-to-speech and speech-to-text chat conversion, different subtitle sizes, removal of backgrounds, reduced game speed, and much more.

Microsoft is the company that leads the accessibility in video games. According to their data, 400 million gamers have some kind of disability, and video game companies have to stop ignoring them.

A couple of years ago he launched the Xbox Adaptive Controller for people with various types of mobility problems, and since then he has supported this issue in his video games.

It’s the first time that an AAA video game includes sign language support for deaf people.

It may seem redundant if subtitles already exist, which deaf people can read. But the subtitles do not convey the tone or the intention of the voice, connotations of the language that the sign language does reflect are lost.

If you do not have the game, it is worth taking a look at this complete technical analysis by my colleague Alejandro Alcolea, where he examines in detail the graphic and sound quality of the game, among other technical aspects:

Released a few days ago, Forza Horizon 5 It is already one of the candidates for game of the year, with its impressive graphic display, and its fun gameplay in the open world.

It is available on PC, and also on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

An essential game if you have any of these machines.