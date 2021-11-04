The British Playground Games have been one of those responsible for making Xbox One X shine with the spectacular Forza Horizon 4 patch a few years ago and knowing that they have taken the pulse of the franchise, there was a lot of desire to see what they were capable of with the new delivery.

We’ve already been playing Forza Horizon 5 for a good handful of hours and then we are going to reel off the technical details of a game that enters through the eyes ever since the main menu screen appears and after a week at the wheel, it continues to put spectacular moments before us.

It is not the game that takes the most out of Xbox Series X because it is a title that also comes out on Xbox One, but as we will see below, in the new Microsoft console the engines roar louder and the packaging is absolutely overwhelming.

Forza Horizon 5 Analysis Sections:

Harnessing the power of the new generation

We are facing an intergenerational game, but it shows that the Playground engine is quite scalable, as we saw in high-end PCs with the launch of the fourth installment.

We have focused on the Series X version, although as we will see later we have also tried the One X, and the game is a true audiovisual spectacle.

The resolution in the new Microsoft console is 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and the modeling of the vehicles is practically perfect. With this resolution, we do not get to see jaggies at any time.

A lot of care has been put into these cars and the textures of the sheet metal, chrome, carbon fiber and materials such as wheels, wood, steel … everything is represented as it should with their corresponding textures in high definition.

The passing of the vehicle leaves its mark on the ground when it’s wet thanks to spectacular textures and the moments when we drive through the jungle and in the rain are of a true new generation.

Slightly flatter settings like deserts also shine because the volumetric effects are so successful and overall we have a fantastic experience with a long draw distance, a generous level of detail and a practically zero popping, although there are some exceptions in very specific moments.

During the gameplay we do not have raytracing, but the truth is that the reflections generated by this engine are very showy and it is something that we can appreciate in the water or in the mud, but also in our own car when there are elements such as the fluorescent control points that are reflected in the sheet metal and the windows.

What would have been better with ray tracing? Yes, but in an intergenerational game like this it could not have been optimized enough for the rest of the visuals to be at the level they are.

And in addition to taking advantage of the Series X GPU muscle, the game also benefits from the SSD. We have load times, but they are considerably lower than what we had in the previous generation. In the end, this is quality of life.

Lighting is what makes the difference

However, of all the systems that are at stake to make the world shine, I think the most important this time is lighting.

Everything, absolutely everything, has a realistic shadow, including clouds, the elements of our car, the objects of the world and even the blades of grass or the fences.

As there are cycles of day and night, as time passes we see that the lighting changes and it seems to me one of the best systems of the generation along with the one seen in The Witcher 3 or Red Dead Redemption 2.

When night falls we have dynamic shadows on all the elements if we are in ‘quality’ mode and believe me, it is something spectacular. You have to fix yourself and it is complicated when you go 300 kilometers per hour, but it is spectacular.

Playground knows that its engine makes cars shine with their own light and it is something that we can appreciate in the ‘Forzavista’ mode. It is where we have raytracing and it is really spectacular, since the sublime modeling of the car is added to the reflections in real time to create an incredible image.

Performance or quality mode? There are obvious differences

I’m one of those who plays all games in quality mode, generally. If you allow me to choose, I prefer more resolution and maximum graphics as long as the experience is adequate.

For example, with Kena -analysis- I had to play in performance mode because in terms of quality it did not seem to me that the experience was pleasant and, in addition, there was not a too obvious downturn.

In Forza Horizon 5 I think that this downturn is more visible so that the game can go up to 60 frames per second.

It maintains the maximum resolution in 4K, but I think that the drawing distance loses detail, the shadows that affect the car, the shadows of the world and the textures are adjusted.

I think the most noticeable change is when night fallsas the dynamic shadows from the ‘quality’ mode disappear and we only have the preset shadows.

It is something that is noticeable, and a lot, since it is a resource that makes the world very attractive in the ‘quality’ mode and losing those dynamic shadows reduces the visual experience.

Yes indeed, I have to say that the game is enjoyed even more than at 30 frames per second. Yes, it plays very well at 30 fps, but at 60 everything is more fluid and when we go at very high speeds it is something that benefits us.

Ah! And in this mode we lose the raytracing of Forzavista mode.

If we go to Xbox Series S, the maximum resolution of the ‘quality’ mode is 1,440p and that of the ‘performance’ mode drops to 1,080p to be able to offer 60 frames per second.

Xbox One X keeps up, but old architecture takes its toll

However, In addition to Xbox Series, Forza Horizon 5 must go on Xbox One. We have tested the game on One X in which, like the previous installment, it remains very, very well, although there are obvious differences.

In addition to the distance of the level of detail, lower in One X, we also have less rich shadows, less complex volumetric effects, reflections that lose resolution and antialiasing that does a worse job.

The modeling of the cars is still spectacular, it plays wonderfully and I think it takes advantage of the console as few games have, but there is something that weighs on the experience a bit.

And i mean loading times, very long in this version due to the very outdated SATA-II standard and the console’s hard drive.

If we go to the numbers, we have a maximum resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and the frame-rate goes to 30 frames per second.

But hey, it shows that there is an optimization process because, for example, at night we have dynamic shadows that are not present in the ‘performance’ version of Series X, but with less refined detail. Of course, I applaud that they are there because it greatly enriches the image.

Can’t wait to see what Playground does in a next-gen exclusive

In the end, Forza Horizon 5 is a visual wonder and sound thanks to both the powerful soundtrack and the sound effects themselves and what changes if we are driving outdoors or under a tunnel, for example.

And it is because Playground has managed to optimize as much as possible to create a game that should work on 2013 consoles, but also has to shine on these new Series X and Series S.

It’s a huge limitation, but I think things have turned out really well and I really want to see this studio working on a title that is exclusively next gen to see something like what Flight Simulator achieves on consoles.

So, so far our technical analysis of Forza Horizon 5, but we remind you that our colleagues at HobbyConsolas have the most ‘traditional’ analysis in which they reel off point by point all the characteristics of the game.

And well, besides looking like a real beast, the game is hilarious and addictive like few others and remember that it will be available on Game Pass both for PC and console.