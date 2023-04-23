Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X leaks in an image and looks strange

It seems that we finally have a concrete idea of ​​what the new Forza Motorsport would look like for the new generation of consoles of the xbox series x and the Xbox Series S. But the reality is that perhaps the image that has been leaked will perhaps baffle more than one fan.

What were you doing in 2015? Here at we were celebrating the first decade of the Forza Motorsport franchise. A saga that began as a kind of substitute for Gran Turismo for the Microsoft console and that ended up conquering the hearts of many.

Sony’s exclusive saga had its own evolution at a peculiar pace that ended up leading many speed fans to look towards other horizons where they came across this highly realistic title in its simulation but with great elements that also gave it all the spirit. of an arcade game.

Under such a combination of factors, each new game in the saga was much better than the previous one, accompanying each evolution in the video game industry to position itself as an obligatory reference not only for its genre, but for the entire industry.

The latest title in the franchise, however, left a bittersweet taste in the mouth for some. So the expectation about the next game is high and it is just under such a context that a new production image would have leaked.

This is how the new Forza Motorsport for next-generation Xbox would look like in a filtered photo

Video game leaks are common, we saw it not long ago in 2022 when the first images of Grand Theft Auto VI began to circulate in one of its earliest stages.

Now the new Forza Motorsport game has been the victim of the same play with the leak from Reddit of what would be an official image of his next game created for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:

Image: Reddit | From the confines of Reddit what would be the first image of the new Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been leaked.

The user gblandro was the one who released this image that seems to be true, especially considering that the site’s moderators suspended the post shortly after it was published.

So far we do not have a release date for this new Forza Motorsport, although it should tentatively come out during the third quarter of this 2023.

It is obvious that the title is not in this state, with so little time left for its release. Everything indicates that it would be from an internal testing stage. But it is not known where the photo would have come from.