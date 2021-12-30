

The fossil was discovered in a chunk of sandstone on a Howick Bay beach in Northumberland.

A fossil of a giant centipede found on a beach in northern England it has revealed the “largest critter that ever lived,” paleontologists said.

The fossil was discovered in January 2018 in a piece of stone sandstone that had fallen from a cliff onto the beach at Howick Bay in Northumberland; the rock split open, revealing the fossil.

“It was a totally serendipitous discovery,” said Neil Davies, professor of sedimentary geology in the department of earth sciences at the University of Cambridge, who said the fossil was discovered by a former doctoral student.

“It was an incredibly exciting find, but the fossil is so large that it took four people to climb it up the cliff,” Davies added in a press release.

The fossilized remains of the creature, called Arthropleura, date back to the Carboniferous period about 326 million years ago.; that’s more than 100 million years before the rise of the dinosaurs.

Images of the discovered fossil.

When she was alive, it is estimated that the creature was about 22 inches wide and up to 8.6 feet long, weighing approximately 110 pounds. That would make it the largest known invertebrate of all time, larger than the ancient sea scorpions that previously held this title, according to the statement.

“This is definitely the biggest bug that ever lived,” Davies confirmed by email.

It’s just the third fossil of Arthropleura discovered; the other two were found in Germany and were much smaller than the new specimen.

To reach such size, they must have eaten a nutritious diet. At the time, Britain was on the equator, and invertebrates and early amphibians probably lived on vegetation that grew in a series of streams and rivers.

The researchers believe that the fossilized skeleton was likely a molted exoskeleton segment that filled with sand, preserving it.

“Finding these giant centipede fossils is rare, because once they die, their bodies tend to disarticulate, so the fossil is likely a molted shell that the animal shed as it grew,” Davies said in the statement. .

“We have not yet found a fossilized head, so it is difficult to know everything about them,” he added.

Arthropleura animals crawled for about 45 million years before becoming extinct. It is not known exactly why they disappeared, but it could be due to a changing climate that did not suit them, or it could have happened during the appearance of reptiles, which came to dominate the same type of habitat.

The fossil will be on public display at the Sedgwick Museum in Cambridge, England, in 2022; the research was published in the Journal of the Geological Society.

