

Arda Turán left Atlético de Madrid for Barcelona in 2015, being one of the best midfielders in the world.

Photo: Hugo Avila / Imago7

The case of the Turkish footballer Arda Turán, is one of those that has undoubtedly become frequent in modern football, but that does not stop causing a quite negative visual impact, and that is After being considered an elite midfielder with Atlético de Madrid until 2015, he became an overweight footballer in Galatasaray this 2022.

Undoubtedly his almost null passage at FC Barcelona, ​​was the beginning of the decline in the career of one of the best Turkish players of the last decade who today, aged 34, is once again in the news for his neglected physical condition that prevents him from developing and showing a very low football level.

After having been injured since August 19, 2021, Arda Turán reappeared on January 8 with the Galatasaray, exhibiting a striking overweight That had an impact on their movements on the field, which were slow, without vision of the game and predictable.

Arda Turan missed a couple of practice sessions.

And he had end-of-the-year dinner with: those from the office, those from the club, friends, those from the school, those from the neighborhood, former classmates, parents from the children’s school, etc.

Bah, what happens to all of us pic.twitter.com/TbxukFxqa1 – Andres Agulla (@aagulla_espn) January 9, 2022

Football career of Arda Turán

Arda Turán began his career as a footballer precisely with Galatasaray in Turkey, a team in which he was from 2006 to 2011 and scored 44 goals in 185 games. This performance led him to be signed by Atlético de Madrid in 2011, where he was until 2015 participating in 178 meetings and scoring 22 goals.

The great talent and game exhibited in the team from the capital of Spain, made him an attractive player for the FC Barcelona who bought it in June 2015, there began the problems for the Turkish international, that despite being a request from the then Barça coach, Luis Enrique, he did not have the necessary opportunities.

In three seasons with Barca, he barely played 55 games in which he scored 22 goals, always being a player who came from the bench but did not quite fit into the culé scheme. This led the team to loan him to Istanbul Başakşehir until he was released in 2020 and was signed by Galatasaray.

In his second with the orange and vinotinto set, He has played just 40 games in which he has scored 4 goals, something very far from what at the time led him to be considered one of the best midfielders in the world.

Read also:

– Sergio Busquets explains the reasons why Barcelona could not beat Granada [VIDEO]

– Barcelona’s “own mistakes” left Xavi “pissed off” after the draw in Granada [VIDEO]

– The highest paid? Piqué made public his salary with Barcelona to deny rumors [Imagen]