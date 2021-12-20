The Mexican Pacific League is one of the most important and most traditional leagues in all of Latin America, here at El Fildeo we tell you about the founding of the LMP:

The LMP was created on June 6, 1945 at a meeting headed by a great baseball lover who was Teodoro Mariscal, who founded the Pacific Coast League (first stage of the LMP), which made up four teams, The Deer of Mazatlan, Ostioneros de Guaymas, Tecaurineros of Culiacán Y Queliteros of Hermosillo.

On October 27 of the same year, the first ‘playball’ was sung in the history of the LMP, being the Guaymas team visiting Culiacán and Mazatlán visiting Hermosillo.

In 1947, when the league was already more consolidated, Ciudad Obregón and Los Mochis joined them as new participants to the league, later in 1949 Navojoa joined, then Tijuana in 1950 and finally Guadalajara in 1952.

The Pacific Coast League saw its end in 1958, to which the state of Sonora with Hermosillo, Guaymas, Empalme and Ciudad Obregón continued the tradition left by said league, to become the Sonora Winter League (second stage of the LMP).

Towards the 1959 season, Navojoa’s team joined the Sonora Winter League, in 1962, Los Mochis joined them, and in 1965 Culiacán and Mazatlán joined.

The emergence of the Mexican Pacific League came in 1970, when it joined the organized baseball of the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, so that since 1971, the winner of the LMP could be the representative of Mexico in the Caribbean Series, being the Naranjeros de Hermosillo the first representatives in that year and the first champions of a Caribbean Series in 1976.

In that year of name change, several teams joined it, in 1970 the Guasave cotton growers, in 1976 Mexicalli’s Eagles and the last in 1977, which were the Tijuana Colts, to become 10 teams on the circuit.

By 1991, two teams disappeared from the LMP, what were the Ostioneros de Guaymas and the Tijuana Colts, which put the league with eight teams, until in 2019 they were 10 again, with the inclusion of Guasave cotton growers Y Sultans of Monterrey.

So far, all the teams in the LMP have been champions, excluding the Sultans of Monterrey who entered the league in 2019, being Naranjeros de Hermosillo the winners with 16 titles, followed by Tomateros de Culiacán with 13 and in third place are the Deer of Mazatlan with nine.

