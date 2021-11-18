11/18/2021 at 11:22 CET

IT

Agents of the National Police, in an operation carried out with the French National Police, have dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to sexual exploitation from women of Paraguayan origin. The criminal network used dating flats located in France where their victims were sexually exploited. 15 people have been arrested in Spain (two of them in Murcia) and France. 10 home searches and more than 30,000 euros have been intervened, in addition to several weapons, narcotic substances and jewelry. The National Police has the telephone line 900 10 50 90 and the email treat@policia.es to facilitate citizen collaboration and the anonymous and confidential reporting of this type of crime, the call not being reflected in the telephone bill, recalls the body.

In a last phase developed in Paraguay, another four people have been arrested and several searches were carried out where various effects related to the investigation were intervened.

The organization consisted of a family clan, although it also received collaboration from third parties, established in Paraguay, Spain and France. He was dedicated to the recruitment of women in their place of origin, mostly from Paraguay. From our country, clients’ requests about sexual services related to prostitution that were advertised in France were managed, either through the internet or by phone calls, as if it were a call-center.

The criminal branch settled in Spain was also in charge of carrying out the money transfers from the farm to Paraguay. Thanks to police work, it has been learned that the organization sent more than 200,000 euros to Paraguay between 2016 and 2020. In addition, they carried out the necessary administrative procedures to obtain identity documents for the victims, with the aim of prolonging his stay in France for the exercise of prostitution.

Flats-brothels in the Gallic country

Several of the detainees resided in Spain, who had specific functions, such as renting some of the homes located in France where sexual exploitation was committed. They were also in charge of transferring their victims from Spain to France to practice prostitution.

This investigation has been carried out jointly thanks to an operation in collaboration with French police officers attached to the Central Office for the Suppression of Trafficking in Human Beings. The investigation has culminated in 15 detainees -Murcia (2), Madrid (1), Albacete (1) and 11 in France-, as well as ten searches in homes -two located in Murcia, one in Madrid and seven in different locations in France. -.

More than 30,000 euros in cash, various weapons -including a detonator pistol-, narcotic substances, computer equipment, more than 30 mobile phones, jewelry, a watch from the high-end brand and various documentation related to the investigation.

Within the framework of the investigation initiated in Spain and France, several house searches have been carried out in Paraguay, three of them simultaneous, in order to obtain information related to this operation. To the arrests made in European territory are added another four arrests. in addition bills have been audited, receipts for money, electronic devices and various vehicles.