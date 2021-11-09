11/09/2021 at 12:00 CET

Five players from the German soccer team have been confined to the concentration of the team coached by Hans Flick. The german national team canceled the training planned for this Tuesday – ahead of Thursday’s game against Liechtenstein– due to a case of coronavirus in one of the players.

According to the newspaper Bild, the player who would have tested positive is Niklas Süle, the Bayern Munich central defender. In addition, four other players have been quarantined, despite having tested negative, as they are considered direct contact with the German central defender. Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and the unvaccinated Joshua Kimmich (26), plus Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg.

The german team You have already secured your qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and must play on Thursday against Liechtenstein and Sunday against Armenia to close a qualifying phase in which they have only given up one defeat.

Kimmich generated controversy for not wanting to be vaccinated

Joshua Kimmich, generated a controversy days ago in his country for have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus and have publicly explained that he has not done so because he has some doubts, because, according to him, there are not enough studies on the long-term effects.

Kimmich did not rule out getting vaccinated soon, but his statements raised concerns inside and outside of football about whether they could serve as ammunition for anti-vaccine movements. It remains to be seen if Kimmich is mentioned in this regard after being forced to quarantine, and if the intention to be vaccinated is reconsidered.