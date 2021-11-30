2021 is ending and we can assure you that this has been the year of the explosion of cryptocurrencies. Everyone who was missing to come across these has known them during the 12 months of the year and the two main currencies, bitcoin and ethereum, have reached their valuation records. But 2021 is past.

As with any business, the last thing we should do in the world of cryptocurrencies is gawk at the successes of the past. 2021 was a great year, but what we have to do now is look forward to the future.

And the future is 2022, a year that will be with us in just one month. And, therefore, it is time to see which cryptocurrencies are best placed to succeed this coming year.

The four tokens that we bring you have been chosen by Fortune magazine, so, in principle, those who want to bet safely in the crypto market should take out a pen and paper:

Shiba Inu (SHIB): This memecoin broke in in 2021 building on the success of Dogecoin to become the latest decentralized tribute to man’s best friend.

The Shiba Inu – which is valued in fractions of a cent – reached an all-time high in late October, approaching a market capitalization of nearly $ 40 billion in the process.

In turn, legions of devotees of the token – dubbed the SHIBArmy – clamored for Robinhood to make the SHIB available on the crypto platform of the stock trading app.

But since then things have gotten worse. SHIB has lost value in recent weeks, and its market capitalization has roughly halved, to about $ 20 billion (and in decline).

Solana (SOL): Currently the fifth largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market capitalization that exceeds 62,000 million dollars, Solana has had a remarkable rise in 2021.

After entering the year trading at less than $ 2,It hit an all-time high of $ 260 in early November, and now it is trading over $ 200.

SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain network, and its skyrocketing value also reflects Solana’s growing prospects. The blockchain has received increasing praise for its robust transaction processing speed.

Cardano (ADA): Right behind SOL, with a market capitalization of $ 55 billion, is Cardano, which also had a meteoric rise in 2021.

The token entered the year trading below $ 0.20 and rallied to eclipse $ 3 in early September, becoming the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency in the process. ADA is now trading at $ 1.66.

Cardano is the brainchild of Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, who left Ethereum after disagreeing with Vitalik Buterin’s designs to keep the blockchain non-profit.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

Avalanche (AVAX): In early 2021, AVAX was trading at just over $ 3; at the end of November, reached an all-time high of over $ 146, enough to surpass Dogecoin and become one of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies in the world.

It is now trading at more than $ 116, with a market capitalization of more than $ 26 billion. AVAX is the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, one of Ethereum’s emerging rivals in the smart contract arena.