

Tucson police reported that they received reports of the shooting at 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Photo: Scott Olson / .

Four people died after a shooting was reported at a trailer park in Tucson, Arizona, early Sunday morning, authorities reported.

State law enforcement has attempted to investigate the causes of the shooting by conducting a thorough search of the trailer park in Ajo Way, Tucson, to try to gather the necessary evidence.

Officers received multiple reports of a deadly shooting around 12:45 a.m., and upon entering the scene, officers found an unconscious man on the road wounded by bullets, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police reported.

The rest of the deceased were found by officers in a mobile home while trying to find the whereabouts of the owners of the mobile home where the shots were presumed to have occurred. As with the first body found, two of the three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police added that one of the victims was taken to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, where his death was confirmed.

“I started hearing the shooting. It sounded like fireworks, but it didn’t get to be that. Everything was in the hands of arms, ”a witness who lives near the trailer park told Kgun9.

The witness stated that it is not the first time that an incident of this caliber has occurred, and He related that a few years ago a bullet had passed through his house, cataloging these types of events as terrifying.

Thanks to an additional investigation, it was learned that a group of men arrived at the mobile home and confronted the owner and a guest, leading to the exchange of bullets that made some people who were in the house flee.

Tucson police reported that the owner was not injured, but one guest was injured, although they have not been serious.

So far the police will not release more details, as they are still collecting information about the shooting.

You may also like:

• Two teenagers were charged with murdering an Iowa high school Spanish teacher

• Woman was shot after a fight between rival tow truck companies in Queens

• NYPD Officer Arrested for Starting a Shooting During a Karaoke Fight in Queens