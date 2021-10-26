10/26/2021 at 2:50 PM CEST

The assertiveness it is a highly valued skill on a day-to-day basis. It is essential to create healthy relationships with our family, friends or colleagues through empathy and respect. We need it to know how to say no, express our opinion without fear, know how to negotiate and defend our point of view, resolve conflicts, respect the opinion of others & mldr;

A very necessary tool that must be strengthened since children are young. But many times we do not know how to instill these values ​​or learnings, and even if we give them “little talks & rdquor; and we explain things to them over and over again, our children do not get the message well. But they exist other ways of learning much more intuitive and autonomous, such as games.

The psychologist Patricia Ramírez reiterates on several occasions that “everything that is learned by playing is better retained & rdquor ;. When children hear the words “let’s play & rdquor ;, their expression changes. Allows them relax, lose your sense of ridicule, as well as express your opinion without fear.

Games are perfect for boosting assertiveness. As Nacho Marco Martí, director of the Marcais School in the course ‘Playing to educate’If our son or daughter has low self-esteem and is afraid to express what he thinks or his emotions, through play he will feel that he is not being judged and will associate him with a free and safe space. Likewise, Marco Martí indicates that practicing assertiveness will allow them to “communicate what they feel without harming anyone & rdquor; and “Accept that they may be wrong & rdquor ;.

The best games to boost your assertiveness

If we want them to learn to be assertive from a young age, these games can help them:

Group outdoor games

Playing with more boys and girls they will learn to relate to others following social norms. We must try to make them games where they do not compete with each other, but rather compete against themselves. Therefore, it is interesting that they are games that propose to achieve a goal if everyone cooperates with each other. This way they will learn that the important thing is not to win alone, but to collectively win the prize.

Game “if you were & rdquor;

Educator Cristina García Lestón proposes a game to put herself in the place of the other. “If you were a drink, what would you be and why? If you were a superhero, which one would you be and why? In this way, they learn not to be left alone with their opinion and position, but also see what they feel, what they think and the vision that others have.

Roleplay

We can plan a theater activity where situations arise in which they have to express their point of view or have to negotiate between different positions. So that, when they have a real situation, they know how to act and communicate with others.

Play question – answer

It is about asking questions that all members of the group must answer and then comparing the answers. Boys and girls understand so there are all kinds of opinions and they must be respected. Likewise, curiosity, children’s own thinking and tolerance are encouraged. They are listened to and feel that their opinions are valid.

Table games

Card games or team board games can help them make (small) decisions, establish strategies, and know how to lose.

Turn everyday situations into a game

If our son tells us about a situation that he does not know how to handle, we can pose his conflict as a game and thus help him find a solution. For example, if you have gotten into a fight with a friend of yours and you don’t want to bend over backwards when it comes to asking for forgiveness, we can role-play how you think your friend should feel.