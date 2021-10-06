We review the enviable record of Pau Gasol who achieved two rings in the NBA, three leagues and a Cup in Spain and hung eleven medals with the Spanish National Team.

NBA

Number 3 in the 2001 draft, the following year he became the first non-American player to be chosen NBA Rookie of the Year. Gasol, who has won two rings with the Lakers (2009 and 2010), has been all star six times (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2016). In 2015 he starred in a historic initial leap with his brother Marc. On two occasions he has been part of the second quintet of the season (2011 and 2015) and in two others, the third (2009 and 2010).

NBA Champion 2008-09 NBA Champion 2009-10

Spanish selection

Pau Gasol is the most awarded player in the history of the Men’s National Team. The one in Sant Boi has hung eleven medals in international competitions, one more than Felipe Reyes, Juan Carlos Navarro and Rudy Fernández, and four of them were gold. MVP in the 2006 World Cup and in the 2009 and 2015 Europeans, Gasol became the top scorer in Eurobasket history in 2017 and is also the best blocker in the history of the Games.

BASKETBALL 09 RODOLFO MOLINA (DAILY AS)

Gold at the 2006 World Cup in Japan Gold at the Eurobasket in Poland 2009 Gold at the Eurobasket in Lithuania 2011 Gold at the Eurobasket in France 2015 Silver at the Beijing Games 2008 Silver at the London 2012 Games Silver at the Eurobasket Sweden 2003 Silver at the Eurobasket Spain 2007 Bronze at the Rio 2016 GamesBronze at the Turkey Eurobasket 2001Bronze at the Turkey Eurobasket 2017

Europe

He made his debut with Barcelona on January 17, 1999 and played the next two seasons for the Barça team before making the leap to the NBA in the summer of 2001. At that time he won two leagues (1999 and 2001) and the Copa del Rey. de Málaga (2001), where he was the best of the tournament. Almost 20 years later, he returned home to take his last steps in club basketball and once again lift another trophy, the third CBA of his career.

BASKETBALL 00/01 MARIANO POZO (DAILY AS)

Champion of the Endesa League (1998-99) Champion of the Endesa League (2000-01) Champion of the Endesa League (2020-21) Champion of the Copa del Rey 2001

Other recognitions

Best Player of the Year in Europe (2008, 2009, 2010 and 2015) Prince of Asturias Award 2006 to the Spanish National Team Princess of Asturias Award 2015 to the Gasol brothers J. Walter Kennedy Best Citizen Award in 2012