11/01/2021 at 11:48 CET

Maria Refojos

All eyes are on Glasgow. There, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP26 is held until November 12.

Representatives from almost every country in the world have the mission of make their sustainability policies bring the results, in a real way, closer to the objectives agreed in the Paris Agreement with a clear roadmap: prevent rising temperatures from skyrocketing and chart the way to the end of fossil fuels.

These are difficult challenges, especially considering that neither China nor Russia have wanted to join. And that, despite the fact that the measures to contain the pandemic led to a reduction in emissions in 2020, this cut has only been 7%, according to the United Nations (UN), and the reality is that it seems more global warming of more than 3 degrees Celsius is closer than the goal of 1.5 degrees on average to which the signatories committed in 2015.

“I think that no really decided agreements will be reached at this summit,” it states Juan Carlos Gázquez Abad, collaborating professor of the Studies of Economy and Company of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). This expert considers that progress will continue in “a slow line that allows citizens and society to believe that countries have taken a direction to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but that, at the same time, continue to provide room for maneuver” so that these countries do not see significantly affected the growth of their economies.

In this context, can any real progress be expected at this COP26? Gázquez Abad is clear: “If the current pace of measures to fight climate change can be accelerated, it will be a success. But we are talking about an acceleration, not a more radical movement (which is what would really be necessary)”.

In turn, from the asset manager Schroders they point out that “the success of COP26” will depend on the ability to “cooperate internationally”, while at the same time acknowledging that “unfortunately, it is difficult to avoid the idea that the Paris Agreement is very far from its goal.”

Thus, from ING they point out the issues that are raised as essential for this international conference. Economists Samuel Abettan and Gerben Hieminga sign a report that focuses on four questions:

Will governments align their emission reduction policies with zero carbon?

Carbon neutrality, according to the European Parliament, is achieved when the same amount of CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere from which it is removed, which leaves a zero balance, also called a zero carbon footprint.

As this report recalls, the UN has already warned that the plans presented by the US, the European Union, the United Kingdom and a hundred other countries, “remain inadequate” and even if they are applied, “would result in an increase of 16% in emissions for 2030 compared to 2010 “. And what should happen, instead, is that they would have to be reduced by about 45% in this period to “have any chance of not exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming.”

“So the number one question to watch at COP26 is to what extent countries reinforce their emission mitigation policies,” emphasize analysts from the orange entity.

At this point, Schroders chief economist, Keith wade, provides more data. In the best case scenario, where all Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are applied, total annual greenhouse gas emissions would stabilize at 53 gigatons of CO2 equivalent (GtCO2e ) in 2030. To reach this limit of 1.5 degrees, future emissions would have to be lowered to 25 GtCO2e per year in 2030, which represents a difference of 28 GtCO2e compared to current commitments.

“In other words, we have to reduce our emissions by a quarter to a half by the end of the decade. And of course, this is just the beginning, as we would have to keep moving to reach net zero by 2050.” raises.

Will governments make their post-covid recovery policies green at last?

ING economists contrast the spending that has been made on a global scale to contain the expansion of the pandemic and sustain their economies, stating that it is a volume that is “unprecedented” for the G20 member countries, with the percentage allocated to actions. green.

“Currently it amounts to around 16 trillion dollars, counting the fiscal support schemes for homes and companies and recovery plans,” they point out and argue that, however, so far the “window of opportunity” has been wasted to use these recovery measures to reduce emissions.

For this reason, they add, “the second point to watch will be whether the commitments made to mitigate emissions are followed by global plans for a sustainable recovery.”

Will China and India present any credible commitments to phase out coal?

Experts consider that efforts have been made to eliminate the use of coal, but they are insufficient for an agreement to materialize at COP26. As indicated, this mineral is “still the world’s largest source of electrical energy (35% of the global mix, according to the IEA). And it is the biggest cause of greenhouse gases, being responsible for 39% of CO2 emissions. “

Seven countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Chile, have expressed their commitment to eliminate coal, while others such as Denmark or Costa Rica are promoting a diplomatic initiative that favors the suppression of all sources of fossil energy, beyond coal.

However, neither China nor India have taken steps in this direction. And taking into account that China is the main consumer of coal and that growth forecasts for India estimate that it will become the third largest economy in the world by 2050, this is an important determining factor. “Therefore, a third decisive question to watch is to what extent countries credibly demand the reduction of the use of coal.”

In this sense, the UOC professor considers that “the role that both China and India play (and, above all, they will play) in the world economy can greatly influence the agreements to be reached at COP26“. Juan Carlos Gázquez Abad believes that the” ambition “of China to maintain its position” and if possible, to unseat the US as the world’s leading economy “and of India to reach that podium as soon as possible,” is to be expected that both countries strive to reach agreements that are as restrictive as possible. “In other words, they would show a position that is incompatible with the European position,” which calls for more ambition and more commitments in the face of less exaggerated growth forecasts than those of the two countries. “

Will governments implement emissions markets and increase the climate budget?

Funding capacity is another hot spot for Abettan and Hieminga, who recall that developed countries promised to mobilize up to $ 100 billion annually by 2020 to help developing and emerging countries cope with the effects of climate change. “However, this objective has not only not been reached, but in 2019 it was 20,000 million below,” they indicate, citing an OECD study.

Added to this is the possibility, raised in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, that countries can offset and even neutralize their carbon footprint through different tools, including the use of emission trading systems. such as the European Carbon Market and Voluntary Markets (VCM). “If done well, both have the potential to reduce the financial cost” of the agreements reached in 2015, ING economists underline, in addition to “accelerating the pace of the energy transition.”

Globally, CO2 markets cover around 16% of total greenhouse gas emissions, but the way to start them is “complex”, they detail in the analysis. That is why they consider the fourth issue to watch at this climate summit “to what extent negotiators make progress in the implementation of carbon markets and define practical guidelines for VAW”.