Four MCU Problems Phase 5 Needs to Fix After Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marked the beginning of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which we hope this year will show us more of the superheroes of the house of ideas.

But after the impressive success of 23 movies in phases 1-3, the MCU finally hit some major hiccups after Avengers: Endgame, as a report from Avengers recalls. screen rant.

Quantumania disappointed at the box office compared to the expectations it generated and critics of Rotten Tomatoes they gave him just 47%, although the public gave him 83 percent. This has sparked intense debate about the future of the MCU, highlighting four issues that Marvel Studios needs to fix for the rest of Phase 5.

We still have to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels and new series that will premiere on Disney + and that are part of this phase, so Kevin Feige and company have work to do.

MCU Phase 5

The MCU box office is trending down

The box office for Phase 4 fell to $813 million, less than the $878.2 million for Phase 2 and $1.2 billion for Phase 3. It is important to note that most of Phase 4 happened during the pandemic, but since most of those movies also featured new and untested characters, it’s hard to know how much more they would have earned without the restrictions of the theater.

Spider-Man: No Way Home became one of the highest-grossing movies in the MCU, proving box office highs were still possible, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s box office slump is the kind of slump which is part of a trend that would not have been expected before.

The MCU’s Rotten Tomatoes average keeps getting worse

There’s a steep drop in the Rotten Tomatoes score average from Phase 4 thanks in no small part to Eternals earning the first score of 47 percent. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starts Phase 5 with the same figure and starting Phase 5 with the worst average so far.

The MCU’s average viewership has also dropped slightly, so there’s a widening gulf between critics and viewers.

The first Avengers, without prominence after Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was the epic culmination of the first three phases of the MCU, but it also meant an end to some of the MCU’s most popular characters, most notably Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), who led the two most popular sub-franchises.

Phase 4 included Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so there was no shortage of Avengers and adjacent characters from the hero cast, but some of the mainstays of the MCU’s early success were conspicuously absent.

Phase 5 could suffer from the same problem, unless Guardians 3, The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order or The Thunderbolts surprise us.

Phase 4 needed Thanos’ replacement

After Endgame, Thanos and the rest of the MCU’s ongoing subplots came to an end, meaning Phase 4 had to pretty much start from scratch again, meaning it didn’t benefit as much from the shared universe as they did. the previous movies.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may not have the best reviews, but thanks to the introduction of the MCU’s newest big bad villain, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the rest of Phase 5 could continue to build more shared universe momentum. on the way to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

